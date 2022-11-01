Ninth Annual USI Gives Back Campaign Positively Impacts Over 250,000 Lives Through More Than 13,000 Hours of Volunteerism

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the impact of its ninth annual USI Gives Back campaign, an award-winning social responsibility program, focused on supporting positive change in local communities. Throughout the summer, USI team members took part in 307 volunteer events, supporting local communities across the country. The combined impact of these volunteer initiatives positively impacted more than 250,000 lives, totaling over 13,000 hours of volunteerism. Additionally, 79 percent of this year's events supported one or more diverse or underrepresented groups.



Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI, stated: “The impact of this year’s USI Gives Back community service campaign is truly incredible. This campaign is a strong testament to our team members’ inspiring commitment to serving others and their collective desire to affect positive change.”



“Since the inception of our Gives Back program, USI team members have positively impacted over 2.5 million lives across the diverse communities that we serve,” added Michael Sicard, USI’s chairman and CEO. “I’d like to thank our more than 9,000 team members for actively embracing the spirit of this annual volunteer campaign and their passion for uplifting so many of our local communities in unique and meaningful ways.”



For additional information on USI Gives Back, visit www.usi.com.



