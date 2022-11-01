Provident Protection Plus Included in the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting 2022 Best Practices Study

AUGUSTA, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Protection Plus has been recognized as an elite independent insurance agency by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group.



More than 2,600 independent insurance agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 282 agencies qualified for the honor. Provident Protection Plus, a wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Bank, was among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories. The agency was nominated by either a Big “I” affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.

Each year since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading insurance agencies.

Agencies are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process. The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.

“Receiving this award is a testament to the investment and commitment that the entire Provident Protection Plus team has made to its customers,” said George Lista, President & CEO, Provident Protection Plus, “It’s our customer-first philosophy that governs the way we conduct business practices, setting us apart from all the rest.”

The Best Practices Study was initiated by the Big “I” in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the highest performing agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

About Provident Protection Plus

Provident Protection Plus, Inc., formerly SB One Insurance Agency, is a full-service insurance agency that offers comprehensive insurance programs to protect businesses, their employees, and consumers. For more than 65 years, they have served companies and residents of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. They represent more than 20 of the country’s most respected and highly rated regional and national carriers licensed to write insurance in 37 states. In addition, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Bank, they provide access to a full suite of financial products and services. To learn more call 888.990.0526 or visit www.providentprotectionplus.com .

Media Contact:

Lauren Stralo

PR Supervisor

lstralo@levlane.com

610-401-4825

www.levlane.com