NOBLIS NAMES JIM SOLTYS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF SOLUTION ARCHITECT FOR FEDERAL CIVILIAN SOLUTIONS

Reston, Va., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, named Jim Soltys as vice president of Business Development and Chief Solution Architect. He succeeds Lisa Gardner in this role who was recently named vice president of Noblis’ Federal Civilian Solutions Mission Area.

Reporting to the vice president of the Federal Civilian Solutions Mission Area, Jim will have broad business development and technical responsibilities to help translate advanced technical requirements across a variety of science disciplines into innovative solutions to solve our customers’ toughest challenges.

“We are fortunate to have someone like Jim ready to step into this role,” said Lisa Gardner, vice president Noblis’ Federal Civilian Solutions. “As a senior fellow in the Federal Civilian Solutions mission area, he knows the challenges and opportunities our customers’ face and comes in ready to lead.”

Soltys brings a wealth of experience in the areas of telecommunications, operational support systems, full life cycle acquisitions, digital transformations, cloud and mobile strategies for federal agencies. He holds a Ph.D. in systems engineering from the University of Virginia, and an M.S. in science in mathematics from Clemson University

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. Together with our subsidiaries, we work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.