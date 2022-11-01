New York, USA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Airway Stent Market to Surge at a Substantial CAGR of 7.73% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The airway stent market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and respiratory diseases, high adoption of therapeutic treatments (like endoscopic therapy, bronchoscopy, and others), technological advancements (such as real-time data collection of the respiratory tract), and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, among others.

DelveInsight’s “Airway Stent Market” report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, major market drivers and barriers, ongoing trends and developments, and key companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Airway Stents Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s estimate, North America is anticipated to dominate the global airway stents market during the forecast period (2022–27) due to several favorable factors.

Some of the key MedTech companies actively working in the airway stents market include Boston Scientific Corporation, TAEWOONG, MICRO-TECH (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., Novatech SA, Boston Medical Products Inc., HOOD LABORATORIES., Merit Medical Systems., Cook, Meditek Systems Pvt. Ltd., Stening SRL, Fuji Systems, Olympus, Kapitex Healthcare Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated., EFER ENDOSCOPY , and others.

, and others. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared 3D-printed, patient-specific airway stents developed by Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit American academic medical center based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Airway Stent: Overview

An airway stent, also known as a tracheobronchial prosthesis, is a tube-shaped device medical device that has a hollow lumen and is inserted into the airway. Several various materials, such as stainless steel, metal, nitinol, hybrid, and other materials, can be used in stents, and different stents are used for different disease indications. Airway stents have a very high significance in the healthcare domain and can be used to treat various large airway diseases. However, the use of airway stents requires a high skill set and practice management to complete the procedure. Now a day, the Airway stenting procedure demand is increasing at a massive rate, and the availability of metallic stents placed by flexible bronchoscopy has contributed to the increased usage of airway stents.





Airway Stent: Market Insights

As per DelveInsight, among all the regions, North America is expected to hold a major share in the global airway stents market. Several key factors, such as the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and respiratory diseases and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, are expected to drive the demand for airway stents in the North American region, which is anticipated to drive market growth.

In the United States, new cases of lung and bronchus cancer are growing at a moderate growth rate. As per DelveInsight, in 2020, the United States had 227,875 incident cases of Lung Cancer, out of which nearly 85%, i.e., 193,694, were NSCLC cancer patients. The number of cases is expected to rise in the coming years. Moreover, in the US, nearly one of every four deaths is due to cancer. The rise in the cases and the mortality rate can be controlled by providing accurate treatment at the relevant stage of the disease. Airway blockage due to lung cancer can be cured by inserting an airway stent. Thus, the rising prevalence of lung cancer and respiratory disorder will stimulate the demand for the device in the market, thereby increasing the overall market growth of airway stents in the North American region in the coming years.

Airway Stent Market Dynamics

As per DelveInsight, the airway stents market is expected to observe immense growth in product demand in the coming years. Leading factors, such as the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and respiratory disorders worldwide, are expected to stimulate market growth. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and led to nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. Among different types of cancer, lung cancer has a significantly higher burden. Lung cancer partially blocks the airway and makes it problematic for the patient to breathe. Airway stents are inserted in the airway to keep it open, leading to easy breathing. The rising prevalence of lung cancer is anticipated to drive the demand for airway stents, thereby propelling the overall market growth of the device.

Moreover, the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders and awareness of minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancement will also increase product demand in the market. Despite several favorable aspects, some of the key factors, such as the stringent regulatory approvals of the device and the dearth of skilled professionals in remote regions, will affect the market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has slightly impacted airway stent demand. Due to Covid-19, governments across worldwide have imposed stringent lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. Patients suffering from coronavirus were prioritized over cancers and other chronic disorders. Similarly, surgeries were also impacted. Production of some medical devices was also suspended. However, with the growing awareness and the rise in vaccination, the airway stents market is expected to get on track and showcase higher growth in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 7.73% Key Airway Stent Companies Boston Scientific Corporation, TAEWOONG, MICRO-TECH (Nanjing) Co., Ltd., Novatech SA, Boston Medical Products Inc., HOOD LABORATORIES., Merit Medical Systems., Cook, Meditek Systems Pvt. Ltd., Stening SRL, Fuji Systems, Olympus, Kapitex Healthcare Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated., EFER ENDOSCOPY, others.

Airway Stents Market Assessment

Airway Stents Market Segmentation By Type: Tracheobronchial Stents and Laryngeal Stents By Material Type: Metal Stents (Nitinol Stents, Stainless Steel Stents, and other Metal Stents), Silicone Stents, and Hybrid Stents By Product Type: Self-Expandable Stents and Non-Expandable Stents By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Airway Stent Market 7 Airway Stent Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Airway Stent Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

