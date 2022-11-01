Navitas Semiconductor to Report Q3 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 9th

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the pure-play, industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.



Gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) are new, advanced technologies that are rapidly replacing legacy silicon chips, with an aggregate market opportunity estimated at over $22 billion per year by 2026. Navitas’ GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. Over 50,000,000 GaNFast ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, now with the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. With pioneering GeneSiC™ technology, Navitas has the broadest portfolio of SiC FETs and diodes, from 650 V to 6.5 kV, and with the industry’s highest efficiency high-temperature, high-speed performance. GeneSiC products address diverse, high-power markets such as EV on-board chargers and traction drive, solar inverters, energy storage, and industrial applications.

Navitas Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Wednesday November 9th, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Toll Free Dial-in: (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 5290893

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9vb5pmng

Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.navitassemi.com/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

