GCC Announces Senior Leadership Changes

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC* or “the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, announced the following leadership changes, representing a critical step towards accomplishing the 2025 vision and strengthen GCC’s sustainable growth.



Luis Carlos Arias, GCC’s previous Chief Financial Officer, is now Project Director. Luis Carlos will be responsible for the planning and execution of the Odessa plant expansion and distribution network expansion, one of the biggest growth projects in GCC’s history.

Maik Strecker has been appointed Chief Financial and Planning Officer. He joined GCC in 2020 as Chief Planning Officer and has 22 years of industry experience ranging from M&A and Business Development to Product-line Management, Operations, and Sales & Marketing within global cement and building materials companies.

Cesar Conde has been promoted to General Counsel. He joined GCC in 2006 and has held several positions in the legal department. Cesar holds an American and Comparative Law Practice LL.M. from the University of Denver in Colorado.

The changes are effective as of the date of this release.

Enrique Escalante, GCC’s Chief Executive Officer, mentioned: “I am confident these executives bring proven strategic and execution leadership to the Company, and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

This document is submitted in compliance with Article 50 of the Mexican Issuers' Regulation (Circular Única de Emisoras).

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

