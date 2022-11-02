Vishay Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022

Revenues Q3 of $925 million.

Gross margin Q3 of 31.3%.

Operating margin Q3 of 19.8%.

EPS Q3 of $0.98; adjusted EPS of $0.93.

Free Cash for trailing 12 months of $193 million.

Total Stockholder Return Q3 of $32.8 million—$14.3 million of dividend payments and $18.5 million of stock repurchases.

Guidance Q4 2022 for revenues of $860 to $900 million and at a gross margin of 30.0% plus/minus 50 basis points at current exchange rates.



MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended October 1, 2022 were $924.8 million, compared to $863.5 million for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022, and $813.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended October 1, 2022 were $140.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $112.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022, and $96.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share for the fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these unusual items, were $0.93, $0.82, and $0.63 for the fiscal quarters ended October 1, 2022, July 2, 2022, and October 2, 2021, respectively.

Commenting on results for the third quarter 2022, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The third quarter represented for Vishay another record in terms of sales; it has been our most successful quarter in the past 20 years. Vishay achieved revenues substantially above the midpoint of our original guidance due to the efforts of our Chinese semiconductor facilities to make up for the COVID shutdowns during the second quarter.“

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “We guide for the fourth quarter 2022 for revenues in the range of $860 to $900 million at a gross margin of 30.0% plus/minus 50 basis points at current exchange rates.”

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “guide,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19 or otherwise; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended October 1, 2022 July 2, 2022 October 2, 2021 Net revenues $ 924,798 $ 863,512 $ 813,663 Costs of products sold* 635,260 602,289 587,927 Gross profit 289,538 261,223 225,736 Gross margin 31.3 % 30.3 % 27.7 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 106,436 110,400 102,215 Operating income 183,102 150,823 123,521 Operating margin 19.8 % 17.5 % 15.2 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,110 ) (4,307 ) (4,427 ) Other 2,137 1,380 (2,679 ) Total other income (expense) - net (1,973 ) (2,927 ) (7,106 ) Income before taxes 181,129 147,896 116,415 Income tax expense 40,566 35,127 19,333 Net earnings 140,563 112,769 97,082 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 502 381 262 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 140,061 $ 112,388 $ 96,820 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.78 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.98 $ 0.78 $ 0.67 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 142,887 143,996 145,017 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 143,447 144,397 145,458 Cash dividends per share $ 0.100 $ 0.100 $ 0.095 * The fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Net revenues $ 2,642,103 $ 2,397,415 Costs of products sold* 1,832,234 1,739,458 Gross profit 809,869 657,957 Gross margin 30.7 % 27.4 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 329,691 311,800 Operating income 480,178 346,157 Operating margin 18.2 % 14.4 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (12,639 ) (13,246 ) Other (2,234 ) (12,159 ) Total other income (expense) - net (14,873 ) (25,405 ) Income before taxes 465,305 320,752 Income tax expense 108,023 58,646 Net earnings 357,282 262,106 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,260 659 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 356,022 $ 261,447 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.47 $ 1.80 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.46 $ 1.80 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 143,983 145,000 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 144,470 145,455 Cash dividends per share $ 0.300 $ 0.285 * The nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 734,992 $ 774,108 Short-term investments 182,646 146,743 Accounts receivable, net 425,630 396,458 Inventories: Finished goods 164,252 147,293 Work in process 252,492 226,496 Raw materials 199,133 162,711 Total inventories 615,877 536,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 151,144 156,689 Total current assets 2,110,289 2,010,498 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 74,118 74,646 Buildings and improvements 617,784 639,879 Machinery and equipment 2,743,049 2,758,262 Construction in progress 167,336 145,828 Allowance for depreciation (2,613,506 ) (2,639,136 ) 988,781 979,479 Right of use assets 118,676 117,635 Deferred income taxes 85,288 95,037 Goodwill 163,567 165,269 Other intangible assets, net 59,918 67,714 Other assets 94,027 107,625 Total assets $ 3,620,546 $ 3,543,257





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 223,898 $ 254,049 Payroll and related expenses 164,303 162,694 Lease liabilities 23,650 23,392 Other accrued expenses 220,542 218,089 Income taxes 84,571 35,443 Total current liabilities 716,964 693,667 Long-term debt less current portion 458,120 455,666 U.S. transition tax payable 83,010 110,681 Deferred income taxes 52,382 69,003 Long-term lease liabilities 95,747 99,987 Other liabilities 84,575 95,861 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 229,467 271,672 Total liabilities 1,720,265 1,796,537 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,291 13,271 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,351,470 1,347,830 Retained earnings 714,588 401,694 Treasury stock (at cost) (54,671 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (129,093 ) (20,252 ) Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,896,795 1,743,753 Noncontrolling interests 3,486 2,967 Total equity 1,900,281 1,746,720 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,620,546 $ 3,543,257





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Operating activities Net earnings $ 357,282 $ 262,106 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 121,301 125,095 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (372 ) (254 ) Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 18,197 14,960 Deferred income taxes 8,843 (4,208 ) Other 4,272 8,376 Change in U.S. transition tax liability (14,757 ) (14,757 ) Change in repatriation tax liability (25,201 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (151,773 ) (80,866 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 317,792 310,452 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (172,175 ) (118,156 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 472 1,257 Purchase of short-term investments (182,079 ) (55,491 ) Maturity of short-term investments 132,892 126,171 Other investing activities (199 ) 347 Net cash used in investing activities (221,089 ) (45,872 ) Financing activities Repurchase of convertible debt instruments - (300 ) Dividends paid to common stockholders (39,433 ) (37,823 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (3,629 ) (3,448 ) Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (54,671 ) - Distributions to noncontrolling interests (741 ) (800 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (2,123 ) (1,963 ) Net cash used in financing activities (100,597 ) (44,334 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (35,222 ) (8,360 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (39,116 ) 211,886 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 774,108 619,874 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 734,992 $ 831,760





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 July 2, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 140,061 $ 112,388 $ 96,820 $ 356,022 $ 261,447 Reconciling items affecting gross profit: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ 6,661 $ - $ 6,661 $ - Other reconciling items affecting operating income: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ 546 $ - $ 546 $ - Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions $ (5,941 ) $ - $ - $ (5,941 ) $ - Effects of changes in valuation allowances - - (5,714 ) - (5,714 ) Changes in tax laws and regulations - - - - (8,276 ) Tax effects of pre-tax items above - (1,802 ) - (1,802 ) - Adjusted net earnings $ 134,120 $ 117,793 $ 91,106 $ 355,486 $ 247,457 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 143,447 144,397 145,458 144,470 145,455 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.93 $ 0.82 $ 0.63 $ 2.46 $ 1.70





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 July 2, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 209,480 $ 74,727 $ 135,669 $ 317,792 $ 310,452 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 95 305 1,023 472 1,257 Less: Capital expenditures (76,475 ) (59,791 ) (57,446 ) (172,175 ) (118,156 ) Free cash $ 133,100 $ 15,241 $ 79,246 $ 146,089 $ 193,553





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 July 2, 2022 October 2, 2021 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 140,061 $ 112,388 $ 96,820 $ 356,022 $ 261,447 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 502 381 262 1,260 659 Net earnings $ 140,563 $ 112,769 $ 97,082 $ 357,282 $ 262,106 Interest expense $ 4,110 $ 4,307 $ 4,427 $ 12,639 $ 13,246 Interest income (1,836 ) (789 ) (295 ) (3,186 ) (907 ) Income taxes 40,566 35,127 19,333 108,023 58,646 Depreciation and amortization 40,334 40,317 41,216 121,301 125,095 EBITDA $ 223,737 $ 191,731 $ 161,763 $ 596,059 $ 458,186 Reconciling items Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ 7,207 $ - $ 7,207 $ - Adjusted EBITDA $ 223,737 $ 198,938 $ 161,763 $ 603,266 $ 458,186 Adjusted EBITDA margin** 24.2 % 23.0 % 19.9 % 22.8 % 19.1 % ** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues



