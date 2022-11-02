Splashtop Named 2022 Best Software List Award winner from TrustRadius

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world, today announced it has been honored as a 2022 Best Software List Award winner from TrustRadius, one of the top 10 software review platforms worldwide. This year, Splashtop earned several merit-based awards through TrustRadius, including Top Rated, Solutions Leader, Best Value and Best Feature set.

"Splashtop was selected for the 2022 Best Software List as best suited for all market segments: small business, mid-sized, and enterprise,” said Megan Headley, Vice President of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers. Splashtop customers across all segments highlight its SOS access feature to give remote technicians access to both attended and unattended devices."

Here's what verified Splashtop customers are saying on TrustRadius:

“We use Splashtop throughout our company to tap into our CRM, music systems, and computers we use on-site at events. It SAFELY allows us to access our data to keep our business running smoothly and efficiently. It is extremely easy to use, and it is very simple to toggle between accounts to access different workstations.” General Manager, Cutting Edge Entertainment (Entertainment, 11-50 employees)

“We use Splashtop to support a growing hybrid (remote and in-person) workforce. The IT departments are the users and managers of Splashtop. We assist employees at home as well as in other branches, to save drive time and downtime. Splashtop has even allowed us to diagnose and fix remote tablets and phones.” Administrator in Information Technology (Banking Company, 51-200 employees)

“A great thing about Splashtop is how all the data stays inside everyone's networks instead of on traveling laptops. Good cyber hygiene consists of multiple layers and Splashtop is an important part of our security posture both internally and for our clients.” Technology Consultant, ATC Tech Inc. (Information Technology & Services, 1-10 employees)

“Our IT department uses it to remote all of our campus machines to support end users. This helped up the remote onto users' machines to solve issues. This saves us a lot of time. We didn't have to run around campus to physically get on the machines. We also used it for some patching of updates when our deployment solution was down.” User Services Architect, San Juan College (Education Management, 501-1000 employees)

“We are grateful to our user community for recommending us, and to TrustRadius for this recognition,” said Mark Lee, chief executive officer at Splashtop. “We pride ourselves on having the most user-friendly products available and an unmatched customer experience.”

Optimized remote user experience

Splashtop connects people to computers, apps, and accounts, wherever they are—simply, affordably, and securely. Users enjoy the high-performance capabilities they need to work from anywhere in the world, with 4k HD quality, fast connections in real-time, and frame rates up to 60 fps.

Secure, feature-rich platform

IT Help Desk teams and Managed Service Providers can easily manage and support distributed teams with the all-in-one remote access and support platform, available for both cloud and on-prem. Splashtop enables more possibilities for secure remote work, with simplified connection workflows and increased efficiency for help desk technicians and end users. Splashtop makes security a fundamental part of remote access, with encrypted connections and permission-based access to computers and applications.

Straightforward contracts and pricing

Splashtop offers transparent, straightforward contracts with clear pricing and no surprise rate hikes. When users need help, they enjoy Splashtop’s unrivaled customer service – available by email, chat, and live phone support – to help resolve issues and get back to work fast.

To learn more about Splashtop’s remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com or read reviews on TrustRadius.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for flexible work, learning and IT support deliver an experience that is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.