Prosafe SE: Third quarter 2022 results

Third quarter 2022 EBITDA increased by 94 per cent year-over-year to USD 24.2 million (USD 12.5 million). The fleet utilisation was 77.3 per cent. At quarter end, liquidity was USD 74.5 million (USD 107.1 million).



Operations, HSSE and backlog

All six active vessels operated in the quarter with five in full operation throughout the period

Utilisation of 77.3 per cent

Good operating and HSSE performance on all vessels

Backlog of USD 293 million at quarter end Options to extend charters declared for Safe Zephyrus and Safe Boreas Signed USD 33 million, 330-day contract + options for Safe Concordia in the US Gulf of Mexico

After quarter end, Prosafe was announced the most competitive bidder in a 650-day tender for Petrobras in Brazil with 2023 start-up. Contract value of USD 73 million if the post bidding process leads to a final contract award by the client

Q3 financials

Revenue of USD 63.6 million (USD 45.8 million in third quarter 2021)

EBITDA increased 94 per cent YoY to USD 24.2 million (USD 12.5 million)

Good cash conversions in the quarter with cash flow from operations of USD 24.5 million

Liquidity of USD 74.5 million (USD 107.1 million) at quarter end

Market and outlook

Strong demand increase in 2022 on work related to tie-back and life extension projects

Market utilisation for the most advanced accommodation vessels increasing from 30 to 70 per cent in the past year

The North Sea market is expected to be weak in 2023 with low visibility and opportunities moving from 2023 to 2024

Capex and modification costs for ongoing and new contracts will impact EBITDA and liquidity in 2023

Favourable outlook in core Brazil and North Sea markets. Increasing tender activity and ongoing client discussions for 2024 and into 2027

“A strong third quarter was reflected in high utilisation, improved EBITDA and good cash conversion,” says Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe. “I would like to thank our team for their dedication to ensuring strong operations. We continue to build backlog with the award of the contract in US Gulf of Mexico, clients declaring options and our recent submittal of the most competitive bid for a new contract in Brazil.

The demand outlook in our core markets is favourable but timing remains uncertain. We maintain our focus on securing utilisation for our open vessels in 2023. In Brazil, we see increased activity next year, while North Sea tendering activity is more focused in 2024 and beyond.”



