AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2022

In October 2022, AS Tallink Grupp transported 454 207 passengers, which is a 10.2% increase compared to October 2021. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.5% to 32 959 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 62 213 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2022 were the following:
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Change
|Passengers
|454 207
|412 046
|10.2%
|Finland – Sweden
|159 200
|162 758
|-2.2%
|Estonia – Finland
|252 558
|210 260
|20.1%
|Estonia – Sweden
|42 449
|39 028
|8.8%
|Cargo Units
|32 959
|34 138
|-3.5%
|Finland – Sweden
|4 251
|6 685
|-36.4%
|Estonia – Finland
|25 219
|22 073
|14.3%
|Estonia – Sweden
|3 489
|5 380
|-35.1%
|Passenger Vehicles
|62 213
|63 923
|-2.7%
|Finland – Sweden
|5 257
|6 742
|-22.0%
|Estonia – Finland
|54 922
|54 242
|1.3%
|Estonia – Sweden
|2 034
|2 939
|-30.8%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
October results reflect operations of Turku-Kapellskär and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
October results reflect operations of shuttle services.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
October results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The cargo ship Sailor underwent maintenance works until October 28, 2022.
