AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2022

In October 2022, AS Tallink Grupp transported 454 207 passengers, which is a 10.2% increase compared to October 2021. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.5% to 32 959 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 62 213 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2022 were the following:

October 2022 October 2021 Change Passengers 454 207 412 046 10.2% Finland – Sweden 159 200 162 758 -2.2% Estonia – Finland 252 558 210 260 20.1% Estonia – Sweden 42 449 39 028 8.8% Cargo Units 32 959 34 138 -3.5% Finland – Sweden 4 251 6 685 -36.4% Estonia – Finland 25 219 22 073 14.3% Estonia – Sweden 3 489 5 380 -35.1% Passenger Vehicles 62 213 63 923 -2.7% Finland – Sweden 5 257 6 742 -22.0% Estonia – Finland 54 922 54 242 1.3% Estonia – Sweden 2 034 2 939 -30.8%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

October results reflect operations of Turku-Kapellskär and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

October results reflect operations of shuttle services.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

October results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The cargo ship Sailor underwent maintenance works until October 28, 2022.





