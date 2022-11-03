AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2022

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In October 2022, AS Tallink Grupp transported 454 207 passengers, which is a 10.2% increase compared to October 2021. The number of cargo units decreased by 3.5% to 32 959 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 62 213 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2022 were the following:

 October 2022October 2021Change
Passengers454 207412 04610.2%
Finland – Sweden159 200162 758-2.2%
Estonia – Finland252 558210 26020.1%
Estonia – Sweden42 44939 0288.8%
    
Cargo Units32 95934 138-3.5%
Finland – Sweden4 2516 685-36.4%
Estonia – Finland25 21922 07314.3%
Estonia – Sweden3 4895 380-35.1%
    
Passenger Vehicles62 21363 923-2.7%
Finland – Sweden5 2576 742-22.0%
Estonia – Finland54 92254 2421.3%
Estonia – Sweden2 0342 939-30.8%

                                

FINLAND – SWEDEN
October results reflect operations of Turku-Kapellskär and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. The cruise ferry Galaxy stopped operating on the Turku-Stockholm route in September 2022 due to a charter contract.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
October results reflect operations of shuttle services.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

October results reflect operations of Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The cargo ship Sailor underwent maintenance works until October 28, 2022.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Coordinator

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Attachment


Attachments

2022_10_ENG