CallTower Earns Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Market Leader Status for Second Year Running

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in their October 2022 Frost Radar™ report after recent analysis. This position was driven primarily by CallTower’s significant success with Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex solutions and integrations.

The report notes, in part: “[CallTower’s] comprehensive cloud solutions portfolio addresses diverse client needs and delivers complete end-to-end, turnkey, multi-platform, and hybrid solutions for customers—capabilities that are likely to drive growth in the future. CallTower’s solutions enable CallTower to fully manage the customer experience and relationship.”

CallTower’s Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex solutions provide the ultimate best-in-breed communications capability for organizations of any size. They also deliver a seamless user and IT management experience with high-quality, scalable web and video capabilities. CallTower’s offerings are easy–to–use business communication technology tools that support mobility, messaging, conferencing and presence management. Globally, CallTower is one of few organizations certified to provide voice with Microsoft Teams for Operator Connect and Direct Routing.

“We are thrilled to receive this distinguished recognition from Frost & Sullivan for our UCaaS offerings for another year,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “Our solutions offer everything in UCaaS and CCaaS with the highest redundant voice quality and collaboration services – all integrated with productivity tools and network support which empowers our customers to have choices in how they communicate with their customers and vendors in a global business landscape.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar™ recognizes companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into an international leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations in over 100 countries and 6,000 cities globally with local calling. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com