This Giving Season, Small Donations Have a Big Impact with Good360

Alexandria, VA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly four decades, Good360 has been on a mission to close the need gap. As the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, the organization partners with some of the world’s largest corporations to source essential donated goods and distribute them through their vast network of diverse nonprofits, supporting people in need. This Giving Season, when considering where monetary donations will be most impactful, Good360 amplifies every dollar received. In fact, for every $10 donated, Good360 is able to distribute at least $500 in essential items to people in need.

“For anyone who wants to make a meaningful difference but doesn’t have the resources to donate a large amount of money, Good360 is a great option,” said Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360. “Because of the efficiency of our model, we are able to make a tremendous impact.”

With the cost of living soaring, many are forced to make very difficult decisions about what they can and can’t afford, and Good360 works closely with corporate donors to get items like housewares, clothing, shoes, and even toys to people in need through their nonprofit partners.

“As the holidays approach, we can all work together to bring hope and help meet the needs of those who are struggling by providing essential goods they wouldn’t have access to otherwise, providing additional opportunities to support themselves and their families,” said Seguin.

In 2021, Good360 distributed more than $1.5 billion in essential items, helping support 14 million people in need, marking the organization’s most impactful year in its history. This year, Good360 is projecting more than $2 billion in goods.

In addition to cash donations, Good360 also accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin, Basic Attention Token (BAT), and other cryptocurrency assets.

Good360 has a four-star rating on Charity Navigator.

For more information about how to give, visit Good360’s Donate page.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $12 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.