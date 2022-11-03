Verizon Business Takes 5G Innovation Sessions Series to New York City

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will demonstrate the transformative benefits of its business solutions at the next installment of its 5G Innovation Sessions series, occurring at the Edge, Hudson Yards, on November 8. Executives from Verizon, Nokia, the National Hockey League (NHL), and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will demonstrate a range of forward-looking scenarios that leverage the power of Verizon 5G and Mobile Edge Compute, including real-time container tracking, collaboration robots, video scene analytics monitoring manufacturing assembly, real-time crowd analytics, and interactive cityscapes. The program includes dynamic demonstrations by Verizon and Nokia, speaker segments, and panel discussions.



“The 5G Innovation Session in New York will give our customers the opportunity to see the next wave of 5G innovations in person,” said Iris Meijer, Senior Vice President, Business Marketing and Revenue Operations, Verizon Business. “They’ll experience real-world scenarios through dynamic demonstrations and have the opportunity to speak with leaders about the practical applications of edge computing and private networks. They’ll have a chance to discover the many possibilities to optimize and future-proof their businesses and really experience Enterprise Intelligence firsthand.”

The event will be held at the Edge, located at 30 Hudson Yards in New York City, featuring several prominent executives including Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business; Jennifer Artley, Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business; Iris Meijer, Senior Vice President of Business Marketing and Revenue Operations, Verizon Business; Danny Johnson, Director, Product Marketing, Verizon Business; Mark Tina, Vice President, Business Sales, Verizon Business; David De Lancellotti, Vice President, Global Sales, Nokia; Jason Elliott, Head of Cross Portfolio Solutions and Ecosystem Marketing, Nokia; David Lehanski, Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation, NHL; and Anil Lalwani, Principal Product Manager, AWS.

“Nokia is thrilled to partner with Verizon Business, showcasing our market-leading private wireless networks which transform operations,” said Brian Fitzgerald, Head of Verizon Business at Nokia. “This state-of-the-art technology unlocks an array of Industry 4.0 use cases such as situational analysis, 5G Edge Cloud analytics, IoT automation, and immersive robotics.”

Verizon’s Commitment to New York City

Verizon invested nearly $4.6 billion dollars in the state of New York in 2021. That investment resulted in new macro cell sites, small cell sites and cellular repeaters which added coverage and capacity to the network and is helping to manage the ever-increasing data usage from NY customers. That capital investment along with Verizon’s 2022 investment fueled the deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband across NY including in Long Island, NYC, Albany, Syracuse, Rochester, and the greater Buffalo area. Verizon's 5G service also enhances the customer experience in sports and entertainment venues in NY including CitiField, MSG, the Bills Stadium, The National Tennis Center and many more. In addition to deploying 5G Ultra Wideband, network investment was used to increase capacity and coverage on Verizon’s 4G network which will continue to support customers’ use long into the future. Additionally, Verizon's investment fueled growth of FIOS service in all five boroughs in NYC, Long Island and in Upstate NY, and led to increased 2 gigabit upload and download speeds for customers in NYC.

Over the last decade, working through nonprofit partners and a suite of programs and resources, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and inclusion within education for some of the most vulnerable populations across the country. The initiative is celebrating 10 years of providing free technology, internet access and resources to schools and educators across America, including Title I schools.

In New York City, over 26,000 students have been reached across 29 schools through the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program. This academic year, the program has welcomed over 3,500 new students in the NYC Department of Education school district.

Additionally, all educators and students have access to Verizon Innovative Learning HQ , our free next-gen online education portal that provides XR content, professional development, and lesson plans. These efforts are part of Citizen Verizon , the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Through Citizen Verizon, the company has a goal to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030.

Verizon realizes the importance of technology in helping small businesses succeed, which is why the company has a goal to support 1M small businesses by 2030. Verizon Small Business Digital Ready , a free online curriculum, was designed to give small businesses the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital economy, including access to personalized lesson plans, coaching from experts and networking opportunities with diverse, industry-specific businesses. Since its launch in September 2021, more than 6,000 New York-based businesses have been onboarded to the program.

Supporting first responders who serve New York

During 2021, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed multiple times in support of public safety agencies in New York to provide mission-critical communications capabilities to the first responders on the front lines of emergency response operations. Verizon Frontline devices and solutions ranging from mobile hotspots, routers, smart devices and drones, to deployable satellite solutions, such as Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), were deployed in support of New York first responders.

This support has continued during 2022, as the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has already participated in several public safety operations and training events alongside New York public safety agencies. This ongoing support is provided at no cost to local agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.



Switch to the network NYC relies on

Because Verizon is the network NYC relies on, we’ve made it easy to switch with our new Welcome Unlimited plan - our best unlimited price ever for unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network. Looking to switch the whole family? Welcome Unlimited starts at just $30 per line1 per month for four lines (plus taxes and fees, with Auto Pay), plus we’ll help you cover the cost to switch with a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line when you bring your own device - that’s up to $9602 for a family of four. You can learn more at verizon.com/plans .

Additionally, Verizon now has wireless home and business internet services, powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, in New York City, Jersey City, NJ and Hoboken, NJ. Over 1 million consumer and business customers now have access to Verizon’s fixed wireless offerings, making it the fastest growing part of the business.

To sign up, plug in your address at verizon.com/home or verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and see what service is available.

About the 5G Innovation Sessions

Verizon’s 5G Innovation Sessions have so far taken place in Atlanta (July), Houston (August), Boston (September), and Los Angeles (October). The final installment of the series will occur in Phoenix on December 6. The events cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.

Media contact:

Kyle Ragonese

732-236-3526

Kyle.Ragonese@verizon.com

1 Auto Pay & paper-free billing req'd. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. All smartphone lines on the account must be on Welcome Unlimited and are eligible only for select device/other promotions. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

2 $240 per line via Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks). Activation of 4G LTE/5G phone on Welcome Unlimited plan req’d. Device must remain active for 45 days. $240 per line charge back if service canceled w/in 12 mos or eligibility req’s are no longer met. See vzw.com/bring-your-own-device for details. Offer ends 11.14.22.