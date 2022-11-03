AutoScheduler Named 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards Finalist

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has been named a Finalist in the 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards. The 22nd Greater Austin Business Awards recognizes those with the best business practices in the region and honors companies that are achieving success and leadership in their industries. AutoScheduler.AI was chosen for its warehouse resource planning and optimization platform that dynamically orchestrates all warehouse activities, delivering bottom-line value across various supply chain functions.



“We are extremely excited to be named to this distinguished award,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "Our technology smooths warehouse operations by considering various constraints, such as space, time, and labor, to ensure that orders are fulfilled on time and in full. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more so that clients gain efficiencies and value across their supply chains.”

The finalists in the 2022 Greater Austin Business Awards represent local companies that have set the bar high and consistently put meaningful change in place to enhance Austin and the surrounding community. A selection committee chose category finalists based on an organization's demonstration of innovation, including the integration of innovation into the daily work environment, innovation through the implementation of new technology, and adversities the company has experienced within the last year and how these obstacles were overcome.

Finalists will be recognized, and winners across multiple categories will be announced on Thursday, December 8, at the JW Marriott in Austin.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497