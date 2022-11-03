EQAO Releases First School and School Board Assessment Results Since Before Pandemic

English French

2021–2022 assessment data now available for each school and school board in Ontario

English-Language Schools

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the release of the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO)’s provincial data of its assessments administered during the 2021–2022 school year, EQAO is making the school- and board-level results available today. This information provides additional insights into students’ attitudes and perceptions around learning during the pandemic, and whether students are meeting curriculum expectations in reading, writing and mathematics at key stages of their education. These evidence-based data can be analyzed by educators across the province as they review and develop strategies to support each student on their learning journey.

EQAO data show that Ontario’s student outcomes are similar to those of other jurisdictions, where the pandemic has had a more significant impact on mathematics than on literacy achievement.

Assessment, contextual and attitudinal data for each school and school board are made available, as one element of EQAO’s mandate is to contribute to the accountability of Ontario’s education system.

More than 600,000 students across the province completed EQAO assessments at the elementary and secondary levels during the 2021–2022 school year in the English- and French-language school systems. For the first time, EQAO is reporting on the achievement results of its new digitalized assessments at the school- and school board-level. EQAO’s large-scale modernized assessments introduced a new online model of assessment delivery that differs from that of the prior paper-based assessments.

This year, in addition to the individual school and school board search function, EQAO introduces a new platform, available through EQAO’s website, that leverages interactive and user-friendly dashboards for educators, parents and guardians and the public to access assessment and questionnaire data at the provincial and local levels. This EQAO data reporting tool contributes to the ongoing conversation on student learning and achievement.

“EQAO’s large-scale assessments administered in the French and English school system across the province help to foster accountability in Ontario’s publicly funded education system by providing an independent source of evidence-based data. School and school board data are useful to trustees responsible for ensuring the quality of the education in their respective school districts. Ontarians deserve to know how public investments are supporting student learning in every part of the province.”

—Dr. Cameron Montgomery, Chair, EQAO

“EQAO data from assessments and questionnaires at the local level are used by educators to further identify gaps in learning in their schools and boards, and also to understand how their students approach and view their own learning. This year, we are pleased to introduce a new interactive reporting tool that will facilitate access to EQAO assessment data further, and assist with the analysis of this important information for our stakeholders and the public alike. EQAO aims to always offer reliable information that contributes to promoting positive student outcomes, as all of us are committed to student success in an ever-changing world.”

—Dan Koenig, Chief Executive Officer, EQAO

