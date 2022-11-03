BayFirst National Bank Welcomes Adam Curtis as Senior Vice President, Pinellas Market Executive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it continues its Tampa Bay area expansion and development into the premier community bank in the region, St. Pete-based BayFirst National Bank – the wholly-owned subsidiary of BayFirst Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BAFN) – has hired local banking veteran Adam Curtis as senior vice president, market executive for Pinellas County, which is currently home to five BayFirst banking centers.



Prior to joining BayFirst, Adam served as executive vice president and senior lender for Freedom Bank, a competitor community bank based in St. Petersburg, which was acquired by Seacoast Bank in 2020. There he supervised bank-wide lending sales initiatives and portfolio management, while also managing and developing his own commercial loan portfolio in excess of $120 million. Prior to Freedom Bank, he served as vice president at other top regional community banks, including Hancock Bank, Regions and Sun Trust.

An industry leader with more than 20 years of experience, Adam brings not only expertise in commercial banking management but also proven success in the Tampa Bay market and in the community banking space. In his new role with BayFirst, Adam will direct the strategic execution of BayFirst’s commercial and personal loan production in Pinellas County to maximize profitability. He will be responsible for staff management, driving new business deposits and loan relationships, and the development of bank products and services in the market being served by the bank’s Belleair Bluffs, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park and Clearwater locations.

“Adam brings with him decades of community banking experience and incomparable first-hand knowledge of the Tampa Bay market, which both will prove vital as he takes the reins in the county where our bank has the largest presence,” said BayFirst EVP, Chief Banking Officer Matt Luckey. “I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the advancement of BayFirst’s overall strategic initiatives, and I look forward to seeing his direct impact on the communities of Pinellas County and on our bank as an organization.”

Adam holds a Bachelor of Science in international business from Florida State University. He is also a graduate of the University of Florida’s Florida School of Banking and Louisiana State University’s Graduate School of Banking. He is a past honorary commander, maintenance squadron of MacDill Air Force Base’s 927th Air Refueling Wing and has served on the Board of Directors at Community Action Stops Abuse. Adam currently serves on the Board of Directors for Remember Honor Support and Menorah Life, both St. Petersburg non-profits.

Anthony N. Leo, chief executive officer of BayFirst said, “We are delighted to welcome Adam Curtis to BayFirst. As a proven industry leader, Adam represents BayFirst’s ongoing efforts to expand its community banking franchise and commercial lending capabilities. Adam’s experience and community standing will play a critical role in our mission to become the premier community bank of Tampa Bay.”

