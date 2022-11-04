Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Partnering with Employees on their Career Development

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on November 8 to understand the current state of employee-driven career development, the challenges organizations face in building stronger partnerships between managers and employees in career development, and how they are addressing and overcoming those challenges.

This research will examine the best practices and real-world examples of partnering in career development to give a clear picture of the day-to-day activities that organizations can implement to have an immediate impact on career development and overall business objectives.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Partnering with Employees on their Career Development focuses on:

The ways organizations are both creating a more employee-driven career development process, but also how managers are partnering with those employees to help them achieve their career goals

What challenges organizations are facing in creating stronger partnerships between employees and managers in career development

How organizations are using technology to give employees more agency in their career development

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F7PCZKV. Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Research Summary, Strategies to Retain Your Top Talent.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the methods and techniques high-performing organizations are using to improve the partnerships between employees and their managers in the employee’s career development, and the business benefits they are seeing from doing so. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations grow and promote their employee- and manager-developed career plans.

“Changes to the workforce’s location and demographics have really altered the way organizations have to approach some fundamental aspects of HR.”, says Cliff Stevenson, Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group, “The move to a more employee-centric, self-service model is happening across a lot of the talent processes, and career development is no exception. In fact, it’s one of the prime areas organizations are using to create belonging and long-term growth for employees.”

