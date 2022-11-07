Acronis Disrupts Market with Announcement of New, Simplified MSP-class EDR Solution

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live from their annual #CyberFit Summit, Acronis, the global leader in Cyber Protection, today introduces its new product, Acronis Advanced Security + EDR for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. Advanced Security + EDR delivers an innovative approach to effective threat detection, containment and remediation by reducing the complexity present in other EDR solutions



Following industry-established standards and mapping to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, Acronis Advanced Security + EDR simplifies the complex solutions required to keep pace with today’s sophisticated threat landscape. It does this by leveraging its unified platform approach which allows IT teams to detect and understand advanced attacks, and then recover rapidly using features like attack-specific, one-click rollback. By correlating events, analyzing attack chains and presenting human-friendly, guided interpretations, companies dramatically reduce the time-tax on highly specialized (and expensive) security analysts and the time-to-remediate (TTR) for business operations.

This announcement follows a string of developments from the company starting with the reveal of their innovative, behavioral-based DLP product at RSAC 2022 in June and more recently, their earned Approved badge from AV-TEST for Corporate Endpoint Protection on macOS.

“Acronis has been a great fit for us for solid endpoint protection,” said Dave Millier, CSO at Quick Intelligence. “The single agent playing double-duty was a key deciding factor in choosing to go with Acronis. We’re super excited to see that EDR is coming to that same agent as it will help us take our customer’s cyber protection to the next level, without having to rely on another vendor and another agent. Acronis just keeps innovating and we keep benefiting.”

Acronis Advanced Security + EDR is part of the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform that enables businesses and their Service Providers to deliver holistic protection across the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework Core. This new entry adds to Acronis cyber defenses with:

ML-driven event correlation and interpretation with attack chain visibility mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK ®

Integrated response capabilities including one-click, attack-specific rollbacks

The ability to investigate, remediate, recover, and close security gaps integrated with more features across the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform

Reduced complexity and cost via rapid turn-up via the single Acronis console and unified agent offering advanced security at just a click away - without deploying more agents or the operational challenges of integration with disparate, third-party products

In addition to its innovative approach to ensure all businesses have more access to sophisticated technologies for better protection, Acronis is uniquely poised to enable their extensive, global network of managed service provider partners to offer MDR services to down-market clients at healthy margins and compelling client price points while avoiding the high-end, licensing costs and MDR competition for their clients from pure-play security vendors

Marco Monaco at Acronis Partner and Italian Managed Service Provider, MEGABIT shared, “Since the protection is well priced and the performance is good, we are extending Acronis more and more among our customers since it offers with just one agent practically every service available – which is a beautiful thing, especially for us MSPs. We are excited about EDR and can’t wait to try it.”

According to the August Acronis Cyber Protection Operation Centers Report, global ransomware damages are estimated to exceed $30 billion by 2023. Ransomware continues to be the number one threat to large and medium-sized businesses. Acronis is putting a large dent in the success of ransomware attacks with its holistic, NIST-approach to business continuity, and in the number of phishing, malware, and advanced attack URLs, blocking 21 million URLs on endpoints in Q2 2022 alone.

“EDR technology is an essential addition to any cybersecurity stance,” said Candid Wüest, VP of Acronis Research “For example, we know that previously unknown zero-day exploits account for 80% of breaches.1 We’re facing this down by focusing on real-world security and business outcomes for our customers and partners as our top priority with fast and easy remediation being of the utmost importance.”

The Acronis Advanced Security + EDR early access program will be available in December for Acronis partners and generally available in Q1-2023.

1Ponemon Institute, “The Third Annual Study on the State of Endpoint Security Risk,” 2020.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,200 employees in 40 locations in 19 countries. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

Press contacts:

Karl Bateson