Food Lion Offers Discount on Groceries for Veterans Day

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer, will offer a 10% discount on Friday, Nov. 11, to all active-duty military and veterans to show appreciation for neighbors who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.



“During this annual federal holiday, we extend this savings to our active-duty military and veterans as a way to help them save money while honoring their brave service,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Our military veterans represent the towns and cities we serve, and Food Lion is committed to caring for and honoring our hometown heroes.”

To receive the discount at its more than 1,100 stores across its 10-state footprint, active-duty military, veterans and their families should present their MVP card and military identification at the time of checkout. Customers will then receive 10% off their entire grocery bill. This offer is only valid in-store and unavailable through Food Lion To Go pick up or home delivery. The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, pharmacy, postage stamps or services.

As a longstanding supporter of its active-duty military and veteran associates and customers, Food Lion provides several support services to military associates and families. Food Lion has a Veterans & Military Business Resource Group, which is comprised of associates across its organization. The group has partnered with organizations like Purple Heart Homes and Wreaths Across America to support veterans.

In 2019, Food Lion Feeds announced a partnership with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that serves America’s military families by providing them with critical financial assistance, including meals and grocery assistance, transitional and permanent housing and recurring family support programs throughout the year. Over three years, Food Lion Feeds has donated $360,000. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

