VPG Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Third Fiscal Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenues of $90.1 million increased 9.9% from a year ago.
  • Gross profit margin was 41.4%, as compared to 38.8% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.7%, as compared to 41.8% reported a year ago.
  • Operating margin was 13.2%, as compared to 8.9% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 13.7%, as compared to 11.8% reported a year ago.
  • Diluted net earnings per share of $0.74 compared to $0.39 reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.69 compared to $0.52 reported a year ago.
  • EBITDA* was $17.0 million with an EBITDA margin* of 18.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $16.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.9%.
  • Book-to-bill ratio was 1.08.
  • Cash from operating activities was $11.8 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $5.0 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "We achieved another solid quarter for VPG, reflecting our diversified and expanded set of markets and applications and the high value that our precision measurement solutions deliver to our broad customer base. Our revenue grew both sequentially and year-over-year despite the continued negative impact from unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates on our top-line. Orders of $96.9 million grew 1.0 percent from the second quarter, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.08. Our backlog of $171.7 million puts us on track to achieve double-digit growth for full fiscal 2022 versus the prior year."

Mr. Shoshani said: "We achieved an adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.69, and an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.9%. We generated $5.0 million of adjusted free cash flow*. Our strong balance sheet and business model supports our capital allocation strategy, which balances growth-focused investments in our business, attractive M&A, and share repurchases."

Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine Month Financial Trends:
The Company's third fiscal quarter 2022 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $10.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2021.

In the nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $27.2 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in the nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021.

The third fiscal quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $9.5 million, or $0.69 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.52 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the third fiscal quarter of 2021.

In the nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $25.5 million, or $1.86 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $17.9 million, or $1.32 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021.

Segment Performance:
The Sensors segment revenue of $37.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 23.3% from $30.7 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; sequentially, revenue decreased 6.0% compared to $40.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange rates, revenue increased 35.1% from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange rates, revenue decreased 4.2% from the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurements market and higher revenue of our advanced sensors products primarily in Other markets (mainly for consumer applications). Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower advanced sensors revenue in Other markets (mainly for consumer applications) and lower revenue of precision resistors in the Test and Measurements market.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 40.5% for the third fiscal quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin increased compared to 31.1% (or 34.3% adjusted to exclude the impact of $1.0 million of advanced sensors facility start-up costs) in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, and declined compared to 44.3% in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher volume and selling price increases partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and wage increases. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume, one-time inventory adjustments, and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $31.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 2.4% compared to $30.7 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 and was 10.3% higher than $28.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and sequential increases in revenues were primarily attributable to increases in our Other markets for precision agriculture and construction applications.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 33.3% for the third fiscal quarter of 2022, which decreased compared to 37.2% (or 37.6% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, and decreased compared to 33.7% in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher materials costs, unfavorable product mix, unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, and reduction of inventories, partially offset by higher volume and selling price increases. The sequential decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher materials costs and reduction of inventories partially offset by higher volume and selling price increases.  

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $20.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 1.0% year-over-year from $20.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 and was 4.5% higher than $19.9 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to increased revenue in the Steel market.   Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to the higher revenue of Dynamic Systems Inc. ("DSI") products in the Steel market and our Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the Transportation market.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 55.5% (or 56.7% adjusted to exclude the $0.3 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition), compared to 52.8% (or 59.2% adjusted to exclude the purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition of $1.3 million), in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, and 49.9% (or 53.3% adjusted to exclude the $0.7 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition) in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was mainly due to unfavorable product mix. The sequentially higher adjusted gross profit margin* reflected higher volume and favorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook:
“We expect net revenues to be in the range of $88 million to $98 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, at constant third fiscal quarter 2022 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:
We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, and COVID-19 costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs related to the DTS acquisition, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, and restructuring costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs related to the DTS acquisition, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs related to the DTS acquisition, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($11.8 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($6.8 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. In addition, the Company has historically provided these or similar non-GAAP measures and understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the Company’s performance and in comparing the Company’s financial performance to that of its peer companies and competitors. Management believes that the Company’s non-GAAP measures are regarded as supplemental to its GAAP financial results. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

About VPG:
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:
From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.   

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation, global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations   
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)   
    
 Fiscal quarter ended
 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021
Net revenues$90,057  $81,974 
Costs of products sold 52,737   50,129 
Gross profit 37,320   31,845 
Gross profit margin 41.4%  38.8%
    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 25,271   24,580 
Restructuring costs 165    
Operating income 11,884   7,265 
Operating margin 13.2%  8.9%
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (636)  (328)
Other 1,223   174 
Other income (expense) 587   (154)
    
Income before taxes 12,471   7,111 
    
Income tax expense 2,323   1,662 
    
Net earnings 10,148   5,449 
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 30   70 
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders$10,118  $5,379 
    
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$0.74  $0.39 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$0.74  $0.39 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,649   13,626 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,708   13,664 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations   
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)   
    
 Nine fiscal months ended
 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021
Net revenues$266,340  $227,902 
Costs of products sold 156,436   137,637 
Gross profit 109,904   90,265 
Gross profit margin 41.3%  39.6%
    
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 77,824   69,216 
Acquisition costs    1,198 
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles    1,223 
Restructuring costs 1,330    
Operating income 30,750   18,628 
Operating margin 11.5%  8.2%
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (1,393)  (906)
Other 5,006   421 
Other income (expense) 3,613   (485)
    
Income before taxes 34,363   18,143 
    
Income tax expense 6,651   3,688 
    
Net earnings 27,712   14,455 
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 483   195 
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders$27,229  $14,260 
    
Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$2.00  $1.05 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders$1.99  $1.04 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,645   13,612 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,692   13,647 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets   
(In thousands)   
 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$79,910  $84,335 
Accounts receivable, net 55,151   58,265 
Inventories:   
Raw materials 31,036   25,464 
Work in process 27,903   23,851 
Finished goods 26,384   27,112 
Inventories, net 85,323   76,427 
    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,160   15,916 
Total current assets 236,544   234,943 
    
Property and equipment:   
Land 4,029   4,241 
Buildings and improvements 69,769   68,778 
Machinery and equipment 122,412   122,202 
Software 9,136   8,871 
Construction in progress 6,364   7,747 
Accumulated depreciation (129,225)  (130,619)
Property and equipment, net 82,485   81,220 
    
Goodwill 45,460   45,830 
Intangible assets, net 49,081   52,437 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,737   27,764 
Other assets 15,890   19,695 
Total assets$454,197  $461,889 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets   
(In thousands)   
 October 1, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
Liabilities and equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade accounts payable$10,234  $14,876 
Payroll and related expenses 20,658   23,772 
Other accrued expenses 21,863   17,596 
Income taxes 818   3,774 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,119   4,610 
Total current liabilities 57,692   64,628 
    
Long-term debt, less current portion 60,780   60,714 
Deferred income taxes 4,585   5,848 
Operating lease liabilities 20,422   25,140 
Other liabilities 13,959   16,264 
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 10,259   12,253 
Total liabilities 167,697   184,847 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity:   
Common stock 1,325   1,322 
Class B convertible common stock 103   103 
Treasury stock (9,826)  (8,765)
Capital in excess of par value 200,308   199,151 
Retained earnings 147,525   120,296 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,995)  (35,008)
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 286,440   277,099 
Noncontrolling interests 60   (57)
Total equity 286,500   277,042 
Total liabilities and equity$454,197  $461,889 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.   
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows   
(Unaudited - In thousands)   
    
 Nine Fiscal Months Ended
 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021
Operating activities   
Net earnings$27,712  $14,455 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles    1,223 
Depreciation and amortization 11,519   11,033 
Gain on sale of property and equipment (182)  (35)
Reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustment related to disposal of subsidiary 191    
Share-based compensation expense 1,583   1,328 
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 1,451   1,613 
Deferred income taxes (72)  (1,412)
Other (4,319)  (2,022)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net (2,077)  (3,078)
Inventories, net (14,151)  (9,624)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (984)  (3,591)
Trade accounts payable (1,459)  3,695 
Other current liabilities 1,303   4,496 
Net cash provided by operating activities 20,515   18,081 
    
Investing activities   
Capital expenditures (15,545)  (11,191)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 397   181 
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired    (47,216)
Net cash used in investing activities (15,148)  (58,226)
    
Financing activities   
Principal payments on long-term debt    (18)
Proceeds from revolving facility    20,000 
Purchase of treasury stock (1,061)   
Distributions to noncontrolling interests (366)  (244)
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (435)  (853)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,862)  18,885 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7,930)  (1,634)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,425)  (22,894)
    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,335   98,438 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$79,910  $75,544 
    
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:   
Capital expenditures purchased$(13,198) $(9,368)
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid$720  $738 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.          
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share  
(Unaudited - In thousands)              
                
 Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable
to VPG Stockholders		 Diluted Earnings Per share
Three months endedOctober 1,
2022		 October 2,
2021		 October 1,
2022		 October 2,
2021		 October 1,
2022		 October 2,
2021		 October 1,
2022		 October 2,
2021
As reported - GAAP$37,320  $31,845  $11,884  $7,265  $10,118  $5,379 $0.74  $0.39
As reported - GAAP Margins 41.4%  38.8%  13.2%  8.9%        
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 260   1,329   260   1,329   260   1,329  0.02   0.10
COVID-19 impact    111      111      111     0.01
Start-up costs    970      970      970     0.07
Restructuring costs      165      165     0.01   
Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss           (1,261)  38  (0.09)  0.01
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items           (194)  754  (0.01)  0.06
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$37,580  $34,255  $12,309  $9,675  $9,476  $7,073 $0.69  $0.52
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 41.7%  41.8%  13.7%  11.8%        


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.          
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share  
(Unaudited - In thousands)               
                
                
 Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings Attributable
to VPG Stockholders		 Diluted Earnings Per share
Nine fiscal months endedOctober 1,
2022		 October 2,
2021		 October 1,
2022		 October 2,
2021		 October 1,
2022		 October 2,
2021		 October 1,
2022		 October 2,
2021
As reported - GAAP$109,904  $90,265  $30,750  $18,628  $27,229  $14,260  $1.99  $1.04 
As reported - GAAP Margins 41.3%  39.6%  11.5%  8.2%        
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 1,310   2,259   1,310   2,259   1,310   2,259   0.10   0.17 
Acquisition costs         1,198      1,198      0.09 
COVID-19 impact 138   (66)  138   (574)  138   (574)  0.01   (0.04)
Start-up costs 150   2,258   150   2,258   150   2,258   0.01   0.17 
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles          1,223      1,223      0.09 
Restructuring costs     1,330      1,330      0.10    
Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss         (5,195)  (523)  (0.38)  (0.04)
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items         (496)  2,160   (0.03)  0.16 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$111,502  $94,716  $33,678  $24,992  $25,458  $17,941   1.86  $1.32 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 41.9%  41.6%  12.6%  11.0%        


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.    
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment    
(Unaudited - In thousands)     
      
 Fiscal quarter ended
 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 July 2, 2022
Sensors     
As reported - GAAP$15,324  $9,568  $17,831 
As reported - GAAP Margins 40.5%  31.1%  44.3%
Start-up costs$  $970  $ 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$15,324  $10,538  $17,831 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 40.5%  34.3%  44.3%
      
Weighing Solutions     
As reported - GAAP$10,470  $11,422  $9,585 
As reported - GAAP Margins 33.3%  37.2%  33.7%
COVID-19 impact    111    
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$10,470  $11,533  $9,585 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 33.3%  37.6%  33.7%
      
Measurement Systems     
As reported - GAAP$11,526  $10,855  $9,918 
As reported - GAAP Margins 55.5%  52.8%  49.9%
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 260   1,329   679 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP$11,786  $12,184  $10,597 
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 56.7%  59.2%  53.3%


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.    
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA    
(Unaudited - In thousands)     
 Fiscal quarter ended
 October 1, 2022 October 2, 2021 July 2, 2022
Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders$10,118  $5,379  $10,755 
Interest Expense 636   328   428 
Income tax expense 2,323   1,662   2,587 
Depreciation 2,937   2,955   2,832 
Amortization 960   970   967 
EBITDA 16,974  $11,294  $17,569 
EBITDA MARGIN 18.8%  13.8%  19.8%
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 260   1,329   679 
Restructuring costs 165      904 
COVID-19 impact    111    
Start-up costs    970    
Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (1,261)  38   (3,380)
ADJUSTED EBITDA$16,138  $13,742  $15,772 
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 17.9%  16.8%  17.8%


