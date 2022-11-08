Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions

| Source: Martela Corporation Martela Corporation

Helsinki, FINLAND



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lehtonen, Kalle

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Martela Plc

LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21011/7/6

 

Transaction date: 2022-11-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900385

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1902 Unit price: 2.6056 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1902 Volume weighted average price: 2.6056 EUR

 

 

Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.