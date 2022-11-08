Ocugen Provides Business Update & Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Today at 8:30 a.m. ET



Initiated dosing in the third and final cohort of U.S. Phase 1/2 OCU400 gene therapy clinical trial

Expanded product pipeline with OCU500—Ocugen’s mucosal COVID-19 vaccine and OCU410ST for Stargardt disease

Completed enrollment of U.S. Phase 2/3 COVAXIN™ (BBV152) clinical trial



MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provided a general business update.

“We achieved several important milestones in the third quarter of 2022,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen. “We expanded our vaccines pipeline by adding a second asset to combat COVID-19, OCU500, through our exclusive license agreement with Washington University to develop, manufacture, and commercialize a mucosal vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Japan.”

“Our modifier gene therapy platform has significant potential to address multiple blindness diseases,” said Dr. Musunuri. “The OCU400 clinical trial is on track, and we are also pleased to announce the addition of OCU410ST to our pipeline as a potential therapy for Stargardt disease—an orphan disease.”

“We continue to deliver on our near-term commitments as we advance our longer-term strategy and goal of bringing solutions to patients with debilitating diseases for whom no appropriate treatment options exist. We are passionate about this goal and anticipate achieving multiple milestones across our programs next year,” Dr. Musunuri concluded.

Business Updates

Vaccines

COVAXIN™ – enrollment was completed, and dosing continues, in the Phase 2/3 immuno-bridging and broadening clinical trial. No safety concerns have been identified to date and efficacy is being continuously monitored. Top line data is expected in early 2023.



– enrollment was completed, and dosing continues, in the Phase 2/3 immuno-bridging and broadening clinical trial. No safety concerns have been identified to date and efficacy is being continuously monitored. Top line data is expected in early 2023. OCU500 – a novel adenovirus-vectored mucosal vaccine, specifically designed to block COVID-19 infection at the portal of virus entry and that could prevent transmission as well as provide protection against new variants. This approach represents a potential universal booster, regardless of previous COVID-19 vaccination. Obtaining mucosal immunity has been published as a potential way to prevent infection and transmission, thus limiting the origin of new variants. Mucosal vaccines similar to the Company’s approach are already authorized in China and India. Ocugen intends to work closely with government agencies tasked with pandemic preparedness and response to initiate clinical trials.

Gene Therapies

OCU400 Dosing of subjects with NR2E3 and RHO-related retinitis pigmentosa in Cohort 2 was completed. Based on a review of safety data by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board for the clinical trial, dosing has begun in Cohort 3, and enrollment is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The current clinical trial will also start enrolling patients with Leber congenital amaurosis associated with CEP290 mutations.





OCU410 and OCU410ST – Filings of Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for both dry age-related macular degeneration and Stargardt disease are planned for Q2 2023.



Biologicals

OCU200 – Ocugen is currently executing IND-enabling studies. The filing of an IND application targeting DME is planned for Q1 2023.



Cell Therapies

NeoCart® – Ocugen continues to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to finalize the Phase 3 protocol necessary for the clinical development program of NeoCart®. Ocugen is building its own manufacturing suites to prepare for a NeoCart® clinical trial and as part of an overall research and development expansion.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The Company’s cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $101.6 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $95.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company believes that its current cash and cash equivalents balance will enable it to fund its operations into Q4 2023. The Company had 216.7 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2022.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were $15.6 million compared to $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were $7.5 million compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Ocugen reported a $0.10 net loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a $0.05 net loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.



About Ocugen, Inc.

OCUGEN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,602 $ 94,958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,895 7,688 Total current assets 107,497 102,646 Property and equipment, net 4,517 1,164 Restricted cash — 151 Other assets 4,225 1,800 Total assets $ 116,239 $ 105,761 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,460 $ 2,312 Accrued expenses 8,004 4,325 Operating lease obligations 443 363 Total current liabilities 14,907 7,000 Non-current liabilities Operating lease obligations, less current portion 3,764 1,231 Long term debt, net 2,265 1,712 Total liabilities 20,936 9,943 Stockholders' equity Convertible preferred stock 1 1 Common stock 2,168 1,995 Treasury stock (48 ) (48 ) Additional paid-in capital 284,231 225,537 Accumulated other comprehensive income 30 — Accumulated deficit (191,079 ) (131,667 ) Total stockholders' equity 95,303 95,818 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 116,239 $ 105,761





OCUGEN, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)