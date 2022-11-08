STACK Infrastructure Plans 230MW Five-Building Campus in Central Phoenix

DENVER, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, and leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced its plans to develop a five-building, 230MW campus in the heart of central Phoenix, Arizona. This massively scalable 50-acre campus will be developed to support the increasing demand for critical capacity in this rapidly growing data center market.



Located in the center of Phoenix, near the largest hub of long-haul fiber and metro network providers in the region, the new campus will offer strong connectivity for innovators in one of the most active hyperscale data center markets globally. The more than 1.7 million square foot campus will include a low water use design that supports client sustainability targets and offers the flexibility that hyperscale, cloud, and large enterprise companies need in today’s market. Easily accessible from Sky Harbor International Airport, the campus will also feature a dedicated onsite substation to power the future campus and will run on 100% renewable energy, a standard initiative across STACK Americas’ data center portfolio.

“Capitalizing on the abundant growth opportunities in the Phoenix area offers our clients the utmost scalability and flexibility while being highly cost-effective and embracing renewable energy resources,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. “Expanding our footprint in this fast-growing market is a testament to our continued dedication to anticipating the needs of our clients and staying ahead of the curve in the industry by quickly delivering significant added hyperscale capacity.”

In addition to STACK’s existing 80-acre, 150MW site in the Phoenix region, this new hyperscale campus will bring STACK’s total investment in the region to 380MW across 130 acres to support hyperscale capabilities in a location with ideal access to California and other major Western U.S. markets. Along with low power cost and access to renewable energy resources, Arizona offers tax incentive opportunities, and the Phoenix region presents an ideal alternative to other Western U.S. locations which have higher costs and disaster risks.

This latest land purchase announcement follows a string of additional expansion news from STACK including an additional 84MW campus in Northern Virginia and the expansion of its campus in Portland to 200MW, as well as its entrance into multiple global markets, including an 80MW hyperscale campus in Frankfurt, Germany, a 48MW data center in Seoul, Korea, and four data center developments across three Australian regions. STACK’s numerous expansions in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC make it one of the largest private data center operators worldwide.

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK. For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com .

