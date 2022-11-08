ibex Wins Top Awards at Pakistan Software Houses Association ICT Awards 2022

WASHINGTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that ibex Pakistan won three major awards, including gold for The Best BPO and Gender Diversity and Inclusivity and silver for Top Exporter Services, at the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) ICT Awards 2022.

“We are honored and proud to be recognized as the top BPO and for our outstanding and inclusive culture at ibex,” said ibex Chief Executive Officer Bob Dechant. “Innovation is in our DNA, and we continue to invest in developing next-generation technology to ensure the best service and value for our clients. Our employee experience is second to none in Pakistan, and around the world. Combining our award-winner technology with the best employee experience enables ibex to deliver amazing customer experiences for many of the world’s top brands.”

ibex Pakistan is an excellent example of ibex’s diverse and inclusive culture. Over the past two years, the number of female employees in ibex Pakistan has doubled, from less than 1,000 to more than 2,000 today. In addition, the Women of ibex, an ERG with the mission to increase opportunities and impact for women throughout the company, provides a forum for advice, resources and support from other women. These examples are aligned with ibex’s strategy to build the most inclusive and diverse workforce in the BPO industry.

“I am proud to call ibex a disrupter, not only in terms of pioneering new CX technology but also in shattering long-standing barriers to diversity and inclusion,” Dechant added. “ibex is dedicated to accelerating the IT-BPO industry and achieving new heights for our employees and our clients.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

ibex Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

daniel.burris@ibex.co

ibex Investor Contact:

Michael Darwal

ibex

Michael.Darwal@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31da9190-1fce-4695-8e87-23b9ec9c501e