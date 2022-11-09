CallTower Honored as Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower has been named one of Utah’s Top Workplaces in 2022 by The Salt Lake Tribune and its partner Energage, a culture technology firm that specializes in employee engagement and workplace improvement research. The Top Workplaces Award searches for companies that offer more than just competitive salaries, quality medical insurance and retirement with an employer match – although those are all important. This award recognizes businesses that invest in training, provide resources so workers can do their jobs in an efficient and satisfying manner, and go the extra mile to show employees they are valued.

CallTower was similarly recognized as a Top Workplace in 2020 and 2021. CallTower attributes their placement as a Top Workplace to a strong emphasis on company culture. CallTower’s mission is to enable people to easily connect and get work done. The support and patronage of their customers inspires them to exceed expectations.

“CallTower is proud to be named a Top Workplace for a third year in a row in 2022,” stated CallTower CEO Bret England. “We are fully committed to providing a safe, effective and collaborative work environment for our employees. Our mission is to enable people to easily connect and get work done, and we feel this is best done when our employees have every resource they need.”

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.