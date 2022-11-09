Vertex Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



“In the third quarter, Vertex once again delivered healthy double-digit revenue growth and solid operating results,” said David DeStefano, Chief Executive Officer. “These results reflect the strength of our business, the talent of our team, and the diversity of our world-class customer base.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues of $126.2 million, up 14.0% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $106.4 million, up 15.3% year-over-year.

Cloud revenues of $43.8 million, up 31.3% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) of $411.5 million in the third quarter, up 16.6% year-over-year.

Average Annual Revenue per direct customer (“AARPC”) was $97,300 at September 30, 2022, compared to $82,900 at September 30, 2021 and $93,850 at June 30, 2022.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) was 109% in the third quarter of 2022, an increase from 106% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and down slightly from 110% for the second quarter of 2022.

Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”) was 96% in the third quarter of 2022, an increase from 95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and consistent with the second quarter of 2022.

Loss from operations of $(0.9) million, compared to a net loss of $(3.6) million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $17.8 million, compared to $18.3 million for the same period prior year.

Net loss of $(1.1) million, compared to net loss of $(3.9) million for the same period prior year.

Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $(0.01) for 2022 compared to net loss of $(0.03) for the same period prior year.

Non-GAAP net income of $13.0 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08.

Adjusted EBITDA of $20.7 million, compared to $21.4 million for the same period prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4%, compared to 19.3% for the same period prior year.

John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “The strong third quarter financial results exceeded our third quarter guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. We are seeing continued positive momentum throughout the business which is translating to durable topline growth while we continue to invest in future growth opportunities.”

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $124 million to $127 million, representing growth of 11% to 14% from the fourth quarter of 2021; and



Adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million to $19.4 million, representing a decrease of $3.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 at the low end of the range.



For the full-year 2022, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $484.5 million to $487.5 million, representing growth of 14% to 15% from the full-year 2021;

Cloud revenue growth of 33% from the full-year 2021; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $73 million to $77 million. At the low end of the range, this represents a decrease of $5 million from the full-year 2021, reflecting ongoing investments in research and development and selling and marketing expenses to drive growth, as well as investments in internal infrastructure to drive future operating leverage.



The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, acquisition contingent consideration, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, November 9, 2022, to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-844-825-9789 (USA) or 1-412-317-5180 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website.

The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2022, through November 23, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 1017683.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes direct customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per direct customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription direct customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our direct customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all direct customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate (“GRR”)

We believe our GRR provides insight into and demonstrates to investors our ability to retain revenues from our existing direct customers. Our GRR refers to how much of our MRR we retain each month after reduction for the effects of revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage. GRR does not take into account revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. GRR does not include revenue reductions resulting from cancellations of customer subscriptions that are replaced by new subscriptions associated with customer migrations to a newer version of the related software solution.

Customer Count

The following table shows Vertex direct customers, as well as indirect small business customers sold and serviced through the company’s one-to-many channel strategy:

Customers Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Direct 4,258 4,272 4,242 4,242 4,230 Indirect 167 206 239 266 268 Total 4,425 4,478 4,481 4,508 4,498

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense included in research and development expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP income or loss from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, and transaction costs included in GAAP income or loss from operations for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes. Non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares.

Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.

Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.

Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As of September 30, As of December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,370 $ 73,333 Funds held for customers 23,840 24,873 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9,620 and $9,151, respectively 94,529 76,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,494 20,536 Investment securities available-for-sale, current (amortized cost of $6,163 at September 30, 2022) 6,127 — Total current assets 219,360 195,671 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 109,123 98,390 Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization 38,561 33,442 Goodwill and other intangible assets 245,284 272,702 Deferred commissions 13,757 12,555 Deferred income tax asset 30,716 35,298 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,089 20,249 Other assets 2,422 1,900 Total assets $ 677,312 $ 670,207 ​ ​ Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,875 $ — Accounts payable 13,052 13,000 Accrued expenses 28,908 22,966 Tax sharing agreement distributions payable — 536 Customer funds obligations 20,858 23,461 Accrued salaries and benefits 14,937 16,671 Accrued variable compensation 19,585 26,462 Deferred compensation, current 2,067 4,202 Deferred revenue, current 242,637 237,344 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,278 3,933 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 967 284 Deferred purchase consideration, current 19,724 19,805 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current 5,082 468 Total current liabilities 373,970 369,132 Deferred compensation, net of current portion — 1,963 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 11,098 11,666 Debt, net of current portion 47,324 — Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 21,431 24,320 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 24 68 Deferred purchase consideration, net of current portion — 19,419 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 8,009 10,829 Deferred other liabilities 1,416 2,726 Total liabilities 463,272 440,123 Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 48,673 and 42,286 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 49 42 Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 101,307 and 106,807 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 101 107 Additional paid in capital 238,093 222,621 Retained earnings 17,816 24,811 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,019 ) (17,497 ) Total stockholders' equity 214,040 230,084 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 677,312 $ 670,207





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Software subscriptions $ 106,368 $ 92,276 $ 304,587 $ 265,160 Services 19,870 18,442 55,911 48,732 Total revenues 126,238 110,718 360,498 313,892 Cost of revenues: Software subscriptions 36,638 32,000 105,760 84,419 Services 14,020 11,938 37,893 33,831 Total cost of revenues 50,658 43,938 143,653 118,250 Gross profit 75,580 66,780 216,845 195,642 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,351 9,879 30,294 33,264 Selling and marketing 30,252 25,658 89,683 70,673 General and administrative 31,679 31,237 90,520 80,954 Depreciation and amortization 2,936 3,082 9,120 8,787 Other operating expense, net 1,233 538 1,927 4,892 Total operating expenses 76,451 70,394 221,544 198,570 Loss from operations (871 ) (3,614 ) (4,699 ) (2,928 ) Interest expense, net 361 521 1,079 671 Loss before income taxes (1,232 ) (4,135 ) (5,778 ) (3,599 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (91 ) (187 ) 1,217 (2,747 ) Net loss (1,141 ) (3,948 ) (6,995 ) (852 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments and revaluations, net of tax 10,670 5,704 24,496 10,040 Unrealized loss on investments, net of tax 28 — 26 — Other comprehensive loss, net of tax 10,698 5,704 24,522 10,040 Total comprehensive loss $ (11,839 ) $ (9,652 ) $ (31,517 ) $ (10,892 ) Net loss attributable to Class A stockholders, basic $ (369 ) $ (1,070 ) $ (2,092 ) $ (195 ) Net loss per Class A share, basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average Class A common stock, basic 48,488 40,141 44,708 33,775 Net loss attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted $ (369 ) $ (1,070 ) $ (2,092 ) $ (195 ) Net loss per Class A share, diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted 48,488 40,141 44,708 33,775 Net loss attributable to Class B stockholders, basic $ (772 ) $ (2,878 ) $ (4,903 ) $ (657 ) Net loss per Class B share, basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average Class B common stock, basic 101,307 108,017 104,772 113,646 Net loss attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted $ (772 ) $ (2,878 ) $ (4,903 ) $ (657 ) Net loss per Class B share, diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted 101,307 108,017 104,772 113,646





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,995 ) $ (852 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,328 31,902 Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals, net of deferred allowance 29 423 Amortization of deferred financing costs 181 159 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 2,000 — Write-off of deferred financing costs 370 — Stock-based compensation expense 14,383 20,250 Deferred income tax benefit (20 ) (3,075 ) Non-cash operating lease costs 2,448 2,867 Other 709 280 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,578 ) 12,120 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,465 ) (3,669 ) Deferred commissions (1,202 ) (840 ) Accounts payable 106 1,529 Accrued expenses 6,113 (2,445 ) Accrued and deferred compensation (12,445 ) (679 ) Deferred revenue 5,250 (1,971 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,837 ) (3,685 ) Other (349 ) 354 Net cash provided by operating activities 33,026 52,668 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (474 ) (251,412 ) Property and equipment additions (42,973 ) (23,899 ) Capitalized software additions (10,288 ) (7,902 ) Purchase of investment securities, available-for-sale (6,127 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (59,862 ) (283,213 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase (decrease) in customer funds obligations (2,603 ) 18,744 Proceeds from term loan 50,000 — Payments for deferred financing costs (983 ) — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (1,012 ) (12,712 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,288 1,212 Distributions under Tax Sharing Agreement (536 ) (2,700 ) Payments of finance lease liabilities (96 ) (685 ) Payments for deferred purchase commitments (20,000 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 25,977 (5,953 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,137 ) (434 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,996 ) (236,932 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 98,206 312,273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 96,210 $ 75,341 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,370 $ 47,481 Restricted cash—funds held for customers 23,840 27,860 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 96,210 $ 75,341





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 24,959 $ 20,595 $ 71,073 $ 60,060 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 13,646 $ 11,178 $ 36,838 $ 31,855 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 87,633 $ 78,945 $ 252,587 $ 221,977 Non-GAAP gross margin 69.4 % 71.3 % 70.1 % 70.7 % Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 9,770 $ 9,003 $ 29,101 $ 31,256 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 27,876 $ 23,126 $ 82,066 $ 65,251 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 29,335 $ 24,944 $ 83,859 $ 66,545 Non-GAAP operating income $ 17,784 $ 18,273 $ 48,522 $ 49,939 Non-GAAP net income $ 12,980 $ 13,225 $ 35,345 $ 36,705 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,720 $ 21,355 $ 57,642 $ 58,726 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.4 % 19.3 % 16.0 % 18.7 % Free cash flow $ (1,058 ) $ 15,415 $ (20,235 ) $ 20,867 Free cash flow margin (0.8 ) % 13.9 % (5.6 ) % 6.6 %





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions: Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 36,638 $ 32,000 $ 105,760 $ 84,419 Stock-based compensation expense (577 ) (656 ) (1,502 ) (1,788 ) Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues (11,102 ) (10,749 ) (33,185 ) (22,571 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 24,959 $ 20,595 $ 71,073 $ 60,060 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services: Cost of revenues, services $ 14,020 $ 11,938 $ 37,893 $ 33,831 Stock-based compensation expense (374 ) (760 ) (1,055 ) (1,976 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 13,646 $ 11,178 $ 36,838 $ 31,855 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 75,580 $ 66,780 $ 216,845 $ 195,642 Stock-based compensation expense 951 1,416 2,557 3,764 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 11,102 10,749 33,185 22,571 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 87,633 $ 78,945 $ 252,587 $ 221,977 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Total Revenues $ 126,238 $ 110,718 $ 360,498 $ 313,892 Non-GAAP gross margin 69.4 % 71.3 % 70.1 % 70.7 % Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense: Research and development expense $ 10,351 $ 9,879 $ 30,294 $ 33,264 Stock-based compensation expense (581 ) (876 ) (1,193 ) (2,008 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 9,770 $ 9,003 $ 29,101 $ 31,256 Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense: Selling and marketing expense $ 30,252 $ 25,658 $ 89,683 $ 70,673 Stock-based compensation expense (1,621 ) (2,157 ) (4,594 ) (4,877 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense (755 ) (375 ) (3,023 ) (545 ) Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 27,876 $ 23,126 $ 82,066 $ 65,251 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: General and administrative expense $ 31,679 $ 31,237 $ 90,520 $ 80,954 Stock-based compensation expense (2,103 ) (2,973 ) (6,039 ) (9,601 ) Severance expense (241 ) (3,320 ) (622 ) (4,808 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 29,335 $ 24,944 $ 83,859 $ 66,545





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Operating Income: Loss from operations $ (871 ) $ (3,614 ) $ (4,699 ) $ (2,928 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,256 7,422 14,383 20,250 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 11,102 10,749 33,185 22,571 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 755 375 3,023 545 Severance expense 241 3,320 622 4,808 Acquisition contingent consideration 1,300 — 2,000 — Transaction costs 1 21 8 4,693 Non-GAAP operating income $ 17,784 $ 18,273 $ 48,522 $ 49,939 Non-GAAP Net Income: Net loss $ (1,141 ) $ (3,948 ) $ (6,995 ) $ (852 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (91 ) (187 ) 1,217 (2,747 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5,256 7,422 14,383 20,250 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 11,102 10,749 33,185 22,571 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 755 375 3,023 545 Severance expense 241 3,320 622 4,808 Acquisition contingent consideration 1,300 — 2,000 — Transaction costs 1 21 8 4,693 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 17,423 17,752 47,443 49,268 Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (4,443 ) (4,527 ) (12,098 ) (12,563 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,980 $ 13,225 $ 35,345 $ 36,705 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: Non-GAAP net income $ 12,980 $ 13,225 $ 35,345 $ 36,705 Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted 159,043 157,402 158,654 157,679 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.23





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (1,141 ) $ (3,948 ) $ (6,995 ) $ (852 ) Interest expense (income), net 361 521 1,079 671 Income tax expense (benefit) (91 ) (187 ) 1,217 (2,747 ) Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment 2,936 3,082 9,120 8,787 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 11,102 10,749 33,185 22,571 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - selling and marketing expense 755 375 3,023 545 Stock-based compensation expense 5,256 7,422 14,383 20,250 Severance expense 241 3,320 622 4,808 Acquisition contingent consideration 1,300 — 2,000 — Transaction costs 1 21 8 4,693 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,720 $ 21,355 $ 57,642 $ 58,726 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Total revenues $ 126,238 $ 110,718 $ 360,498 $ 313,892 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.4 % 19.3 % 16.0 % 18.7 %









Three months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities $ 18,450 $ 26,203 $ 33,026 $ 52,668 Property and equipment additions (15,146 ) (8,011 ) (42,973 ) (23,899 ) Capitalized software additions (4,362 ) (2,777 ) (10,288 ) (7,902 ) Free cash flow $ (1,058 ) $ 15,415 $ (20,235 ) $ 20,867 Free Cash Flow Margin: Total revenues $ 126,238 $ 110,718 $ 360,498 $ 313,892 Free cash flow margin (0.8 ) % 13.9 % (5.6 ) % 6.6 %





