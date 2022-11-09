Savage Named a Top Company for Women in Transportation

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage has been named a 2022 Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). Established in 1946, Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastructure and supply chain services. Women represent a growing segment of the approximately 4,500 Savage Team Members working in rewarding careers that include truck drivers, equipment operators, rail engineers, financial analysts, milling superintendents, operations managers, directors, executives and more.

“We’re pleased to be recognized for our ongoing efforts to make Savage a great place to work, and truly appreciate all the women at Savage who create value for our Customers and teams every day,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage president and CEO. “In addition to the many women in leadership, operational and functional roles, we also have exceptional women serving on our Board of Directors who help guide the direction of the company.”

In Redefining the Road’s announcement of award recipients, publisher Brian Everett said the companies being recognized are distinguished by characteristics including: “corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities.”

“Part of what differentiates Savage is our commitment to helping people grow with the company as they’re rewarded for rewarding work, trusted to take action and supported as a Team Member,” said Amy Smedley, executive vice president and general counsel at Savage. “Elevating Women at Savage, our Team Member resource group, is one of many ways we’re working to enhance development and leadership opportunities for women at Savage, making connections and strengthening each other.”

According to Redefining the Road, Savage’s selection “was validated by an industry-wide vote involving more than 22,000 professionals in transportation – including executive management, operations and HR/talent management executives, and professional drivers.” To learn more about career opportunities and the benefits of working at Savage, visit www.savageservices.com/careers.



About Savage

In business for 76 years, Savage is a privately held, global provider of industrial logistics infrastructure and supply chain services, with approximately 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business. We enable our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

