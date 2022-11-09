PLBY Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2022 Revenue Up 9% Year-Over-Year to $63.6 Million



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today provided financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Although our short-term results continued to be impacted by global macroeconomic headwinds, we made solid progress in the third quarter against our long-term goals to build out our consumer products business and enhance the Playboy creator platform,” said PLBY Group’s Chief Executive Officer Ben Kohn. “We remain hyper focused on these goals, and I believe we have the right strategy and management team in place to successfully execute our vision for the future of the Company.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue grew 9% year-over-year, to $63.6 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue would have been $64.8 million, with year-over-year growth of 11%.

Direct-to-consumer revenue grew 22% year-over-year, to $44.0 million, driven by the continued strong growth of Honey Birdette and Playboy e-commerce.

Net loss was $264.7 million and adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million, largely driven by non-cash asset impairment charges related to the write-down of goodwill, trademarks and other assets of $301.9 million.



Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast on the events section of the PLBY Group, Inc. Investor Relations website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group’s flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, driving billions of dollars annually in global consumer spending with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group’s mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon almost seven decades of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, growth plans and anticipated financial impacts of its acquisitions and corporate transactions.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and acquisitions; (2) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares of common stock on Nasdaq; (3) the risk that the Company’s business combination, acquisitions or any proposed transactions disrupt the Company’s current plans and/or operations, including the risk that the Company does not complete any such proposed transactions or achieve the expected benefits from them; (4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, acquisitions, commercial collaborations, commercialization of digital assets and proposed transactions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (5) costs related to being a public company, acquisitions, commercial collaborations and proposed transactions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by global hostilities, supply chain disruptions, inflation, interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates or other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (8) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information of the Company, including changes in our estimates of the fair value of certain of our intangible assets; (9) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of the Company’s business, and the timing of expected business milestones; and (10) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date which they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:

Investors: investors@plbygroup.com

Media: press@plbygroup.com





PLBY Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 63,624 $ 58,356 $ 198,416 $ 150,887 Costs and expenses Cost of sales (36,814 ) (26,491 ) (93,772 ) (69,190 ) Selling and administrative expenses (43,692 ) (37,375 ) (114,524 ) (94,936 ) Related party expenses — — — (250 ) Impairments (301,865 ) — (308,161 ) — Gain on sale of the aircraft 5,802 — 5,802 — Total operating expense (376,569 ) (63,866 ) (510,655 ) (164,376 ) Operating loss (312,945 ) (5,510 ) (312,239 ) (13,489 ) Nonoperating income (expense): Interest expense (4,306 ) (3,622 ) (12,439 ) (9,172 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (220 ) — (220 ) (1,217 ) Fair value remeasurement gain 9,149 — 10,903 — Other (expense) income, net (499 ) (47 ) (896 ) 695 Total nonoperating income (expense) 4,124 (3,669 ) (2,652 ) (9,694 ) Loss before income taxes (308,821 ) (9,179 ) (314,891 ) (23,183 ) Benefit from income taxes 44,124 1,480 47,422 1,571 Net loss (264,697 ) (7,699 ) (267,469 ) (21,612 ) Net loss attributable to PLBY Group, Inc. $ (264,697 ) $ (7,699 ) $ (267,469 ) $ (21,612 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (5.65 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (5.76 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 46,889,983 41,877,232 46,472,607 36,179,795

EBITDA Reconciliation

This release presents the financial measure earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or “EBITDA,” and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not financial measures under the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). “EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss before interest, income tax expense or benefit, and depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management, as described below. Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, investors should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion.

In addition to adjusting for non-cash stock-based compensation, fair value remeasurements of certain liabilities and non-recurring impairment and inventory charges, we typically adjust for nonoperating expenses and income, such as management fees paid to one of our stockholders, merger related bonus payments, non-recurring special projects including the implementation of internal controls, expenses associated with financing activities, gain on the sale of assets, the expense associated with reorganization and severance resulting in the elimination or rightsizing of specific business activities or operations as we transform from a print and digital media business to a commerce centric business.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Investors should review the reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following table reconciles the Company’s net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:





GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)