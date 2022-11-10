Live Webinar by MedAxiom Features Best Practices Using Daxor’s Blood Volume Analysis (BVA-100®) to Improve Heart Failure Outcomes and Reduce Costs

Oak Ridge, TN, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic will be featured in a MedAxiom Academy webinar - Best Practices for Using Blood Volume Analysis to Reduce Heart Failure LOS, Readmissions, Mortality and Costs on November 17, 2022, at 1pm ET. This live webinar will take a deep dive into the best practices for implementing the innovative diagnostic BVA which has been shown to improve outcomes and reduce the total cost of care in both the inpatient and outpatient settings.



Daxor entered an industry partnership with MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology company, to amplify awareness and adoption of Daxor’s BVA technology among MedAxiom’s clinical members which includes C-suite executives and decision-makers from leading hospital systems looking to improve quality metrics that BVA technology addresses head-on - readmissions, mortality, and optimal resource use.

The panel of distinguished speakers includes John L. Jefferies, M.D., MPH, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, Timothy Manzone, M.D. Former Section Chief Nuclear Medicine, ChristianaCare, Newark, Delaware, and James Kreiner, MHA, Director Cardiovascular Operations, Prisma Richland, Columbia, South Carolina.

MedAxiom, with the support of Daxor, recently completed a project to identify best practices to build a blueprint of how to operationalize BVA through a care pathway that focuses on everything from patient selection to monitoring, and operationally from strategy to billing. Three customer sites (Prisma Health, Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC, Methodist Hospital in Memphis, TN, and Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN) who have implemented BVA into clinical practice, participated in the program review and data collection. The webinar panelists will be discussing first-hand how BVA has demonstrated notable improvements in patient outcomes, hospital savings and resource use. Download the white paper - Modeling Excellence: Implementation of BVA for Precision HF Management HERE .

“Daxor has been a tremendous partner with MedAxiom as we work to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health. Daxor’s BVA technology provides accurate and actionable data, leading to improved patient outcomes and meaningful cost savings. We are honored to have this esteemed panel share the findings of our recent study with the cardiovascular community,” said Joe Sasson, Chief Commercial Officer and EVP, Ventures at MedAxiom.

“Daxor is honored to be featured in this exciting MedAxiom Academy webinar. BVA guided treatment in heart failure has shown to reduce heart failure 30-day readmissions by 56%, 30-day mortality by 82%, 1-year mortality by 86% and when done on admission, lowers hospital length of stay by 55%. Our diagnostic provides 98% accurate, objective, and actionable data to individualize treatment plans with reimbursement in both the inpatient and outpatient settings - improving outcomes and reducing the total cost of care,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation.

The webinar is free and open to non-MedAxiom members. Register for the live event HERE .

Access the webinar replay by visiting Daxor.com following the event.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an ACC Company, is the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of 450+ cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and coders and 40+ industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data, and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For additional information, visit MedAxiom.com .

