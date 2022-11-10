Selling Power Names ValueSelling Associates to its 2022 Top Virtual Sales Training Company List

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to be chosen as one of Selling Power Magazine’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies for 2022. The list helps Chief Revenue Officers, Sales VPs, and Sales Enablement leaders to find the right sales training partner to deliver best-in-class virtual sales training.



According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner, “Research shows that sales training has dramatically shifted from live to virtual. Selling Power magazine has identified the Top Virtual Sales Training companies in the market. Each one of the companies included delivers best-in-class, virtual training solutions that consistently drive-up sales. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals during an increasingly challenging economy.”

Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling, adds, “Virtual sales training has become the de facto standard. At ValueSelling Associates, many of our customers are seeing better results than ever with the Virtual Instructor-Led Training programs we designed. They are extremely interactive and participant-centered and very effective for our clients.”

In a Gartner Peer Insights review, one ValueSelling Associates customer states, "Working with ValueSelling, especially in COVID, has been fantastic. They have been a true partner to us and helped us transform our sales operations. Over the past 24 months, they have allowed us to shatter our sales goals and really transform how we sell. Their training, methodology, and support are phenomenal.”

All companies on the Selling Power list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and their response to changing market conditions. The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:



Strategies to keep participants engaged

The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Innovative offerings and delivery as a response to customer needs and market changes

Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback



ValueSelling Associates has created a Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) format for all of its solutions, including the flagship ValueSelling Framework® and Vortex Prospecting™ programs. Maintaining its customized and participant-centered approach, ValueSelling Associates keeps learners engaged in a collaborative, virtual learning environment that includes:

Bespoke configuration to your unique sales challenges and goals

Self-paced, on-demand eLearning that sets the foundation for all learners

Live, virtual instructor-led training (VILT) sessions

Participant-centered role plays and teach backs

Coaching guides that enable managers to coach, mentor, and reinforce

Customized portals that support formal, social, and experiential learning and community-building around ValueSelling concepts

Microlearning reinforcement to solidify behavior change

Follow-up consulting and tools to measure and realize value

ValueSelling Associates has gained industry recognition as a best-in-class sales training provider across the industry. In addition to being named to Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2022 list, ValueSelling is consistently named as a top sales training company by Selling Power and Training Industry. The company has won multiple Stevie Awards, including one for Most Valuable COVID-19 Corporate response with its virtual sales training program, and is one of only three sales training companies positioned as a Leader in The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74433189-ef55-4c41-ac92-44c408906579.