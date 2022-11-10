Remitly to Present at the Citi 2022 FinTech Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Hemanth Munipalli will present at the Citi 2022 FinTech Conference.



Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 11:45am Pacific Time / 2:45pm Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world. Founded in 2011, Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has seven global offices, including London, Cork, Krakow, Singapore, Manila and Managua.

