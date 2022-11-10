Flywire to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)("Flywire" or “the Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company's management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:

On Monday, November 14, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Citi 2022 Global FinTech Conference in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 2:15pm ET.

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 26 th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. The discussion will begin at 4:20pm ET.

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV. The discussion will begin at 1:40pm ET.



The fireside chats will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/ . A replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussions.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 3,000 clients with diverse payment methods in 140 currencies across 240 plus countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

