Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 3 November 2022 to 9 November 2022

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 668 shares during the period from 3 November 2022 to 9 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 15 045 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
3 November 2022 to 9 November 2022:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
3 November 20221 16827.3927.5027.2031 992
4 November 202200.000.000.000
7 November 202200.000.000.000
8 November 202250029.4029.4029.4014 700
9 November 20222 00029.7329.9029.5059 460
Total3 668106 152


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
3 November 202280027.9028.0027.8022 320
4 November 20226 60028.8029.2028.36190 080
7 November 20224 14529.4829.7629.30122 195
8 November 20222 50029.7830.0029.5074 450
9 November 20221 00029.8530.0029.7029 850
Total15 045438 895

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 76 394 shares.

On 9 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 055 313 own shares, or 6.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


Attachments

p221110E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement