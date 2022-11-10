Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 3 November 2022 to 9 November 2022
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 668 shares during the period from 3 November 2022 to 9 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 15 045 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
3 November 2022 to 9 November 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|3 November 2022
|1 168
|27.39
|27.50
|27.20
|31 992
|4 November 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 November 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|8 November 2022
|500
|29.40
|29.40
|29.40
|14 700
|9 November 2022
|2 000
|29.73
|29.90
|29.50
|59 460
|Total
|3 668
|—
|—
|—
|106 152
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|3 November 2022
|800
|27.90
|28.00
|27.80
|22 320
|4 November 2022
|6 600
|28.80
|29.20
|28.36
|190 080
|7 November 2022
|4 145
|29.48
|29.76
|29.30
|122 195
|8 November 2022
|2 500
|29.78
|30.00
|29.50
|74 450
|9 November 2022
|1 000
|29.85
|30.00
|29.70
|29 850
|Total
|15 045
|—
|—
|—
|438 895
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 76 394 shares.
On 9 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 055 313 own shares, or 6.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment