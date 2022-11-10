Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 3 November 2022 to 9 November 2022

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 668 shares during the period from 3 November 2022 to 9 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 15 045 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from

3 November 2022 to 9 November 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 November 2022 1 168 27.39 27.50 27.20 31 992 4 November 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 November 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 8 November 2022 500 29.40 29.40 29.40 14 700 9 November 2022 2 000 29.73 29.90 29.50 59 460 Total 3 668 — — — 106 152





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 November 2022 800 27.90 28.00 27.80 22 320 4 November 2022 6 600 28.80 29.20 28.36 190 080 7 November 2022 4 145 29.48 29.76 29.30 122 195 8 November 2022 2 500 29.78 30.00 29.50 74 450 9 November 2022 1 000 29.85 30.00 29.70 29 850 Total 15 045 — — — 438 895

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 76 394 shares.

On 9 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 055 313 own shares, or 6.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment