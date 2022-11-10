INTERNATIONAL ACCELERATOR PROGRAM PROVIDES INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR SPACE DOMAIN AWARENESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 3, 2022, eight companies concluded their 3-month Catalyst Accelerator journey with an on-site demonstration day at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI). This event brought over 125 subject matter experts from the community. In attendance were Air Force, Space Force, and other Government personnel, subject matter experts from industry leaders, investors assessing the potential of cohort company technologies, and those curious about where the U.S. is heading with space technology.

The International Space Domain Awareness cohort was the tenth Accelerator facilitated by CCTI. The cohort was chosen for their technology and business readiness from a pool of over 35 companies and began their Accelerator experience on August 9, 2022. The problem statement was focused on how the United States Space Force, its friends, and allies might introduce commercial capabilities to its mission environment for International Space Domain Awareness and Spaceflight Safety. Mo Kanwischer, Founder and Principal Consultant of Momentum Business Consulting, explained, “The Catalyst Accelerator's first international cohort proved that small businesses with expertise in Space Domain Awareness must, and will, work collaboratively to provide complete and robust solutions for the global space regime. These companies are already working with each other and will no doubt engage with American companies to serve the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force as well as other government agencies with world-class solutions to protect and defend critical interests terrestrially and in space.”

Over the course of the Accelerator, the companies were guided by the following subject matter experts: Government Sherpas and end-users, enabling them to better understand Government space needs; business experts, helping them pivot their technology and corporate posture to position themselves well in the Government market; and Commercial Sherpas (Microsoft, ManTech, Deloitte, Leidos, and DSoft), helping them step into the Government arena with advice, consulting, and key contact introductions within the Government and Commercial sectors. "Supporting the International Space Domain Awareness cohort and the ongoing Catalyst Accelerator program is a critical part of Microsoft’s efforts to empower startup companies and bring innovation to address space mission challenges for the U.S. and our allied partners," expressed Gregg Walsh, Business Development Manager at Microsoft.

Demo Day was the culmination of the International Space Domain Awareness Accelerator. The event was sponsored by ONE Dev LLC, a subsidiary of The O'Neil Group Company, and was the final product of the cohort’s diligence, the re-imagining of their technology, the shifting of their business model to fit the new customer – Space for the U.S. Government. After hearing from Captain Jake Singleton and Wing Commander Harrison at the beginning of the event, each cohort company delivered a brief pitch on their technology before attendees had the opportunity to connect with the small businesses individually. KiMar Gartman, Program Director of the Catalyst Accelerator, asserted, "It was an honor to host the International Space Domain Awareness cohort this fall. The eight companies presented outstanding, innovative technologies during their Demo Day, plus an overview of how their technologies fit together to offer the U.S. Government a comprehensive solution. The energy was palpable during their presentations, and I am excited to see these companies move forward with the traction they gained during the Accelerator.” Rob Patterson, President of Business Development at ONE Dev LLC, echoed this sentiment when he said, “I enjoyed getting to know this talented and capability-rich set of companies, with their unique contributions to the SDA mission. I wish them all the best.”

Cohort companies included

Astrosite (Sydney, NSW, Australia) uses advanced high speed optical sensors and AI to rapidly deliver new insights into the space domain. Their neuromorphic sensors coupled with advanced AI techniques create unique data and insights for SDA and EO applications. The system is low power and produces only relevant data which enables their proprietary algorithms to rapidly produce unique insights from the ground or in space. Astrosite solutions enable the design of an agile global sensor network that can be redeployed in 24 hours. The system provides synchronized microsecond resolution across a network and creates digital fingerprints of resident space objects, these advanced characterization

Clutch Space Systems Limited (Guildford, United Kingdom) is leading the revolution for the next generation of spacecraft operations on low earth orbit, with persistent connectivity, and real-time situational awareness for tangible improvements in mission efficiency and utility. They are providing global coverage through their network of micro-ground stations, each with a simultaneous capacity of twenty satellites, for telemetry, tracking and control, and for real-time spacecraft situational awareness position and attitude.

HEO Robotics (Sydney, Australia) has a mission to image anything within the Solar System on demand. They provide resolved images and analytics of space objects to governments and commercial satellite operators that provide critical insights, such as object identification, satellite damage assessment and more. They do this through using their flyby inspection technique, where they use Earth observation satellites during their downtime to image other space objects as they fly past. They have 33 satellites that they have access to today and are building towards 2,500 cameras to provide ubiquitous and on-demand coverage of all Earth orbits.

Katalyst Space Technologies (Flagstaff, Arizona) develops modular spacecraft designs and mission architectures that interact with on-orbit robotics to increase responsiveness, and mission flexibility. Katalyst’s mission is to advance innovations with in-space servicing and assembly while solving existing problems like space congestion and space traffic management. Katalyst's retrofittable SDA module is designed to non-invasively attach to spacecraft without prepared interfaces to provide local awareness. The project is planned to launch a demonstration mission in May 2024. Katalyst also develops automated software for use with existing SDA infrastructure like ground and space-based sensors to characterize resident space objects for space, size, and attitude.

LMO (Luxembourg) uses sensors and artificial intelligence to enhance space domain awareness. Their vision is to enable satellites to see and operate autonomously in space. By combining sensors and artificial intelligence, they provide satellites the capability to autonomously understand their surrounding in real time and act upon them. By identifying, characterizing, and understanding the movement of other objects, they enable autonomous Space Surveillance, In-Orbit Services and Threat Detection providing a safe and sustainable in-space economy to flourish.

Lumi Space (Yateley, United Kingdom) is enabling sustainable space activity for future generations with precise space surveillance data. They are deploying a global network of ground-based systems for satellite tracking, including Satellite Laser Ranging (SLR). By measuring the position of satellites in orbit precisely, they can predict their paths more accurately than existing methods. In doing this, they are critical to minimizing uncertainty in collision warnings and enabling exciting new space applications. They see data uncertainty as the biggest risk to global space activity, and a significant limiting factor for many novel space companies (active debris removal, in-space manufacturing, rendezvous, and proximity operations to name a few).

Metrea Mission Data (Lincoln, United Kingdom; Washington, DC) looks beyond sensors, terminals, and platforms to put data first in C4ISR mission effects. They combine deep operational ISR experience with mission-focused engineering across Tactical Data Links, complex Data Analytics, and Information Assurance to create adaptive solutions for multi-domain customers. Their unique Low Earth Orbit Airborne Space Surveillance Operations (LASSO) software optimizes traditional lookdown EO/IR camera systems for the detection, tracking, imaging, and classification of Resident Space Objects. LASSO delivers an innovative solution for Space Domain Awareness that can be rapidly re-tasked and networked into a game-changing global system for the Space sector.

Silentium Defence (Adelaide, Australia) is a global leader in the design and deployment of passive radar systems for tactical and strategic surveillance scenarios. A disruptive technology, designed and developed in Australia, their unique situational awareness solutions enable customers to detect without compromise and act with confidence across sea, air, land, and space domains. Their MAVERICK S-series sensors provide the ability to persistently track objects across a wide arc of space, providing accurate, independent data for space traffic management. In an increasingly congested domain, MAVERICK S-series provides globally unique, cost-effective space surveillance data. Silentium Defence is on a mission to change the way the world does surveillance and help keep people, places, and critical assets safe.

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth.

