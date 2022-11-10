Qualtek’s USB Type C Receptacle Power Supply (QKRC-10-05) Now in Stock at Heilind Electronics

The Qualtek QKRC-10-05 is a flexible self-contained system that does not require an external power supply.

Wilmington, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Qualtek, now offers the USB Type C Receptacle Power Supply as part of its full line of Qualtek power supplies.

Qualtek’s USB Type C Receptacle Power Supply offers ease-of-installation and flexible compatibility with all existing NEMA style convenience outlets. The unit features a self-contained receptacle system that eliminates the need for external power.

The QKRC-10-05 has an internal power unit that converts AC input to 5V 2A DC output power. Install is simple. Simply insert the receptacle into the panel and engage the side mounted locking clips. Prewired 24” wire leads exit the rear of the receptacle to keep installs clean and convenient.

Visit Heilind’s website for more information about Qualtek's QKRC-10-05 USB Type C Receptacle Power Supply.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Qualtek

Established in 1980, Qualtek Electronics Corp. is a world leader in fan and fan accessories, power supplies, primary power components, EMI power line filters, cable assemblies, domestic and international power cords and heat shrink products. Qualtek provides high-quality, low-cost products and superior customer service.

