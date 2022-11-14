English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 7, 2022 to Friday November 11, 2022:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 189,532 3,372,311,990 7 November 2022 416 14,596.2260 6,072,030 8 November 2022 740 15,047.9324 11,135,470 9 November 2022 686 14,806.8950 10,157,530 10 November 2022 - - - 11 November 2022 - - - Total 7-11 November Friday 1,842 27,365,030 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,953 14,856.2085 29,014,175 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 6,439 93,936,312 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 193,327 3,428,691,195 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 844,519 15,818,860,194 7 November 2022 1,664 15,052.8516 25,047,945 8 November 2022 2,960 15,562.8530 46,066,045 9 November 2022 2,744 15,288.1815 41,950,770 10 November 2022 - - - 11 November 2022 - - - Total 7-11 November Friday 7,368 113,064,760 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 5,907 15,345.3790 90,645,154 Bought from the Foundation* 1,862 15,345.3138 28,572,974 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 25,680 387,185,065 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 859,656 16,051,143,082

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.









With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 161,495 A shares and 731,379 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.77% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 14 November 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521









