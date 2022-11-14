Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 7, 2022 to Friday November 11, 2022:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|189,532
|3,372,311,990
|7 November 2022
|416
|14,596.2260
|6,072,030
|8 November 2022
|740
|15,047.9324
|11,135,470
|9 November 2022
|686
|14,806.8950
|10,157,530
|10 November 2022
|-
|-
|-
|11 November 2022
|-
|-
|-
|Total 7-11 November Friday
|1,842
|27,365,030
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|1,953
|14,856.2085
|29,014,175
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|6,439
|93,936,312
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|193,327
|3,428,691,195
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|844,519
|15,818,860,194
|7 November 2022
|1,664
|15,052.8516
|25,047,945
|8 November 2022
|2,960
|15,562.8530
|46,066,045
|9 November 2022
|2,744
|15,288.1815
|41,950,770
|10 November 2022
|-
|-
|-
|11 November 2022
|-
|-
|-
|Total 7-11 November Friday
|7,368
|113,064,760
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|5,907
|15,345.3790
|90,645,154
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,862
|15,345.3138
|28,572,974
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|25,680
|387,185,065
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|859,656
|16,051,143,082
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 161,495 A shares and 731,379 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.77% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 14 November 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
