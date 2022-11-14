Food Lion Feeds Surpasses $1 Million in Support to No Kid Hungry

Partnership can help provide 10 million meals to support children facing food insecurity

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds has surpassed $1 million in support to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger. One in eight children, or 9 million children, in the United States lives with hunger. Since partnering with No Kid Hungry in 2019, Food Lion Feeds has donated funding that can help provide 10 million* meals to kids. This funding has supported grants to 55 school districts and community organizations that are working to feed kids through school meals, summer meal sites and additional food distribution programs. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion, an omnichannel grocery retailer, to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“No child should ever have to worry about where their next meal will come from,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “We’ve been proud to work with No Kid Hungry to help make this a reality for many of our neighbors. We’re committed to deepening this work to help nourish more families and set them up for success in life. We do this by ensuring students can focus on learning while we provide them access to fresh and nutritious food.”

Research shows that when students start their day with a healthy breakfast, they do better on tests, have fewer discipline problems, have fewer health problems and are more likely to graduate from high school. In 2022, Food Lion Feeds awarded 14 grants totaling $225,000 to support No Kid Hungry’s school and community partners that help connect kids with critical food resources.

“Ending child hunger is something we know is possible, but it’s certainly not something we can do alone,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We’re grateful for partners like Food Lion Feeds, who have come alongside us in this effort and provided such a critical investment in our work. We look forward to our continued partnership as we work to ensure no child misses out on the meals they need to thrive.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer has helped provide more than 970 million meals since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

For more information about No Kid Hungry, visit nokidhungry.org.

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com Andrea Holliday, Corporate Communications No Kid Hungry campaign 202-768-7730 aholliday@strength.org

