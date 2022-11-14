CentralReach Announces New Integration with IEP Software Leader, Frontline Education

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software, today announced that its special education software LiftEd by CentralReach, which simplifies and centralizes IEP, applied behavior analysis (ABA), and behavior data collection in the classroom, will now be integrated with Frontline Education. Frontline is a leading provider of school administration software that offers comprehensive Special Programs Management solutions to help educators build individual education plans and processes (IEPs), while storing data in a centralized location so critical information can be shared and accessed throughout the entire system.

The new integration provides an automatic sync that pushes student demographic and IEP goals and objectives from Frontline’s solution directly into LiftEd. With this integration, educators and therapists can more easily align classroom progress monitoring to active IEP goals and short-term objectives, thus ensuring special education compliance at all times. Behavior analysts, teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators and therapists using both Frontline and LiftEd will also be able to demonstrate, in a data-driven way, that the decisions and programs used in the classroom are positively impacting each student’s progress on IEP goals.

“K-12 school leaders and educators are seeking innovative technology that supports their organization’s digital transformation and helps to increase operational efficiency so they can focus on initiatives that drive student outcomes,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer at Frontline Education. “Through our partnership and integration with LiftEd by CentralReach, districts will be able to reduce manual workflows, connect data systems and have confidence in the reporting, all of which will equip school leaders with the tools they need to deliver and track progress on IEP goals for students diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs).”

The integration will first be rolled out to New Jersey school districts, which have the largest population of students with autism and IDDs in the country – 1 in 36 compared to 1 in 44 nationally - and will be made available for free to paying LiftEd and Frontline customers.

“What used to be a two-to-three-week process has now been dramatically shortened to one day,” said Andrew Hill, Director of LiftEd by CentralReach. “Helping teachers and administrative staff quickly connect the dots between IEPs and student progress not only reduces the administrative burden on staff, but also improves the potential for positive student outcomes with a more complete picture of student learning needs at their fingertips. We are proud to partner with Frontline on bringing this efficiency to schools across the U.S. education system.”

To learn more about both LiftEd by CentralReach and the Frontline Integration, go to www.theliftedapp.com or request a demo today.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 130,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Attachment