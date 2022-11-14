Houston Chronicle Names PCCA among Top 10 Winners of the Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Houston, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Chronicle has recognized PCCA as a 2022 Top Workplace in the Houston-area midsize companies category – ranking PCCA #9 out of 70 midsize companies this year. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential, third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The survey measures 15 culture drivers, including opportunities for employee development, corporate values and executive performance, that many consider critical to an organization’s success.

“Each individual in our company contributes to our success, as well as to the success of the compounding pharmacies we serve,” PCCA President Jim Smith said. “Our team members live our Core Values every day, and they are why PCCA is such a great place to work. Thanks to their energy, commitment and hard work, PCCA truly makes a difference. I’m honored that our team has recognized PCCA as one of the best places to work in Houston.”

PCCA has been named a Top Workplace by Houston Chronicle for nine consecutive years. This year, out of 4,974 organizations in the greater Houston area that were invited to have their employees take the survey, only 200 companies were recognized as Top Workplaces – including 70 in the midsize category. In 2021, PCCA ranked #21 among the 50 midsize companies that were recognized. PCCA was also one of only 20 companies recognized for the most improved positivity scores since last year. Click here to see the full list of the 2022 ranked midsize companies.

In 2022, Energage recognized PCCA with a national Top Workplaces USA Award and a Healthcare Industry Award. Plus, PCCA received national awards in numerous Top Workplaces Culture Excellence categories, including: Employee Appreciation; Employee Well-Being; Professional Development; Compensation & Benefits; Work-Life Flexibility; and Purpose & Values. These Top Workplaces awards are determined on quantitative employee feedback, as well as the statements and demographic information that Energage collects within the Workplace Survey from more than 23 million surveys at over 70,000 organizations.

# # #

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

Attachment