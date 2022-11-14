Vislink Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Mt. Olive, NJ, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Company management will host a live video conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central) which will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be accessible at the following link: https://marketscale.com/live/vislink-q3-2022-financial-results-video-conference-call/. An archived replay will be made available after the call ends.



Financial Update

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $7.1 million, compared to $11.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $2.7 million, or $(0.06) per share in the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $676,000, or $(0.01) per share in the third quarter of 2021.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was negative $1.9 million compared to $1.04 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Ended the third quarter of 2022 with $24 million in cash.

Note Related to Stock Dividend Announcement



On November 9, 2022, Vislink announced the declaration of a Series A Preferred Stock dividend for its common stockholders. The dividend will be issued later this month, on or about November 22, 2022, to holders of record as of November 21, 2022. That press release can be viewed at the following link: https://www.vislink.com/2022/11/09/vislink-announces-distribution-of-series-a-preferred-stock-to-holders-of-its-common-stock/.

“Our financial results in the third quarter were below our expectations, but we believe that we have laid the groundwork for substantial future improvements,” said Carleton Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Revenue in our live news, sports and entertainment markets increased by 42% over the prior year, as the products we have introduced for these sectors have been met with a very positive response. Today’s audiences crave immediate and immersive content, and broadcast organizations are seeking new ways to tap into this demand. Our expanded portfolio of AI-automated platforms, private 5G network solutions and live remote production techniques answer this need. With products like the Cliq mobile transmitter, Quantum receiver and 5G 4Live Event Product Solution, we have the potential to revolutionize the way content is captured, distributed, and monetized. We offer a way for these organizations to realize new revenue streams, increased audience engagement and higher returns on live event coverage than previously possible.”

He continued, “Markets for our government business are also showing strength and our quoting is robust. While our revenue in this sector was down, and primarily caused by a reduction in military orders related to Afghanistan, this was mitigated in part by a rebound in first responder business. Our comprehensive airborne video downlink solution (AVDS) remains the leading option for law enforcement, public safety and first responder organizations who require pristine video quality and reliable transmissions to keep both the public and their personnel safe. Meanwhile, our Aerolink product, the newest component of the AVDS, has enabled additional capabilities requested by the public safety community. For these reasons, we remain optimistic about this part of our business delivering a positive impact on our results.”

“On the operations side, we continue to focus on driving our cost base lower through headcount and footprint reduction, maximizing efficiencies throughout the organization and streamlining our processes. We are confident that these internal optimizations, combined with our suite of solutions that uniquely address the challenges of the markets we operate in, will allow us to realize positive business results in subsequent quarters.”

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT NET LOSS PER SHARE DATA)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 7,114 $ 11,200 $ 21,024 $ 22,840 Cost of revenue and operating expenses Cost of components and personnel 3,616 4,224 10,225 9,994 Inventory valuation adjustments 207 278 404 589 General and administrative expenses 4,624 6,007 13,973 13,405 Research and development expenses 885 841 3,154 2,161 Impairment of right-of-use assets 88 — 88 — Amortization and depreciation 502 343 1,424 860 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 9,922 11,693 29,268 27,009 Loss from operations (2,808 ) (493 ) (8,244 ) (4,169 ) Other income (expense) Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities — 25 — 8 Gain on settlement of debt 17 1,168 26 1,362 Other income — 1 32 3 Interest expense (3 ) (25 ) (8 ) (29 ) Total other income (expense) 14 1,169 50 1,344 Net (loss) income before income taxes (2,794 ) 676 (8,194 ) (2,825 ) Income taxes Deferred tax benefits 54 — 161 — Net (loss) income $ (2,740 ) $ 676 $ (8,033 ) $ (2,825 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 47,409 45,748 46,448 42,696 Comprehensive loss: Net (loss) income $ (2,740 ) $ 676 $ (8,033 ) $ (2,825 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on currency translation adjustment 746 (394 ) 1,885 (408 ) Comprehensive loss $ (1,994 ) $ 282 $ (6,148 ) $ (3,233 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 24,476 $ 36,231 Accounts receivable, net 9,386 9,069 Inventories, net 15,069 11,894 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,577 2,470 Total current assets 50,508 59,664 Right of use assets, operating leases 1,124 1,362 Property and equipment, net 1,361 1,173 Intangible assets, net 4,648 5,921 Total assets $ 57,641 $ 68,120 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,979 $ 3,075 Accrued expenses 1,788 3,155 Notes payable 251 99 Operating lease obligations, current 451 560 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 2,163 2,113 Total current liabilities 7,632 9,002 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 1,152 1,507 Deferred tax liabilities 818 978 Total liabilities 9,602 11,487 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock – $0.00001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized on September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021; -0- shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, – $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 47,419,317 and 45,825,089 shares issued and 47,416,658 and 45,822,430 outstanding at September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 345,070 343,746 Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,182 ) (297 ) Treasury stock, at cost – 2,659 shares as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively (277 ) (277 ) Accumulated deficit (294,572 ) (286,539 ) Total stockholders’ equity 48,039 56,633 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 57,641 $ 68,120

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP to NON-GAAP RESULTS

QUARTER ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(IN THOUSANDS)

Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA