Real-Time Innovations to Exhibit and Present at I/ITSEC Conference 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) 2022, the world’s largest modeling simulation and training (MS&T) event, taking place November 28 - December 2 in the Orange County Convention Center. At Booth #1822, RTI will demonstrate its flagship product, RTI Connext® , and the integration of distributed simulation assets and data together in a secure, high-performance, scalable environment.



Connext is the leading connectivity software framework for the MS&T industry with expertise spanning security, cloud, gaming, and real-time embedded systems. Connext increases fidelity in today’s training systems while supporting the DoD’s vision for data-centricity – using data at speed and scale for operational advantage and increased efficiency against all adversaries. RTI’s team of experts will showcase how the company works with the MS&T community to drive secure connectivity and the communications foundation, delivering real-time data from distributed systems into Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training solutions.

At Booth #1822, RTI will provide hands-on demonstrations that cover:

Attendee-controlled drone simulation integrating Connext, Microsoft Project Airsim ® , Unity ® and ROS Lidar.

, Unity and ROS Lidar. Avionics cockpit demonstration (displays, flight path and surrounding environment) integrating multiple technologies distributed across multiple systems, simulating a Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) solution stack using Cesium, Ensco, Presagis, Ansys, Google Maps, Connext, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In addition to exhibiting, RTI experts will lead the following live sessions:

Monday, Nov. 28 from 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM EDT in Room W305B Tutorial: Secure Distributed Simulation Training Systems Anywhere, With OMG DDS - Hosted by Rob Proctor, Senior Field Application Engineer, and John Breitenbach, Field Application Engineering Manager, RTI

Friday, Dec. 2 from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM EDT in Room W307D Professional Development: Using Object Management Group's Data Distribution Service (OMG DDS) For Distributed Training Simulators - Hosted by Rob Proctor, Senior Field Application Engineer, John Breitenbach, Field Application Engineering Manager, and Dan King, Software Integration Engineer, RTI



Event Details

What: I/ITSEC 2022

When: November 28 – December 2, 2022

Where: Booth #1822, Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

