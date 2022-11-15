Portillo’s Helps Make the Holidays Festive and Delicious with Gifts for the Whole Family – Including Limited-Edition Crocs™ Shoes

Following an overwhelming response to the Company’s “Rockin’ Crocs Giveaway” earlier this year, Portillo’s fans can purchase a pair of the coveted footwear alongside an array of other festive merchandise while supplies last



Plus, Portillo’s continues to give guests convenient ways to create hassle-free and memorable occasions with Holiday Take and Make meals, as well as convenient Shop N Ship offerings featuring its famed Chicago-style street food

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the weather continues to cool and fall begins to give way to the holiday season, Portillo’s – the fast-casual restaurant brand known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites – is thrilled to announce the launch of new festive merchandise perfect for Portillo’s and hot dog enthusiast in your life. From a cozy matching family pajama set that screams “holiday photo op” to a sock set clad in cake shakes, French fries and Portillo’s iconic hot dog, there is plenty to be merry about this holiday season. But perhaps most exciting, thanks to overwhelming demand following the company’s “Rockin’ Crocs Giveaway” earlier this year, diehard fans can grab a pair of the highly coveted Portillo’s-themed custom Crocs Classic Clogs – complete with four Jibbitz™ charms modeled after the Company’s most popular menu items – while supplies last.

“When we saw the astounding response from our fans looking to get their hands on a pair of the limited-edition, custom Crocs we created for National Hot Dog Week this past July, we knew we had to have them on our roster of holiday gifts this year,” said Vallory McCormack, Portillo’s Director of Marketing. “Whether you are a collector of Crocs or a Portillo’s enthusiast, these are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face – not to mention a spring in their step.”

Available now at Portillos.com/Holiday, the complete assortment of Holiday Gifts available for this season includes:

In addition, Portillo’s is once again making it easy to bring families around the table – both near and far – with affordable and convenient meal options for every type of holiday celebration. Whether gathering with your chosen family for the annual “Friendsgiving” feast or with parents and siblings for a holiday meal, Portillo’s has complete meal solutions that bring Chicago-style street food and flair to the table. Options include:

Holiday Take and Make : Get all the holiday flavor without any of the mess with various catering packages and à la carte items to meet every need. Simply pre-order online, pick up at your local Portillo’s restaurant and heat at home when you are ready to eat. Plus, with three unique packages – including Italian Beef, Italian Beef & Chopped Salad, and Italian Beef and Mostaccioli – holiday dinner has never been so easy and delicious!

: Get all the holiday flavor without any of the mess with various catering packages and à la carte items to meet every need. Simply pre-order online, pick up at your local Portillo’s restaurant and heat at home when you are ready to eat. Plus, with three unique packages – including Italian Beef, Italian Beef & Chopped Salad, and Italian Beef and Mostaccioli – holiday dinner has never been so easy and delicious! Nationwide Shipping: Give or get the gift of Portillo’s this holiday season with nationwide delivery of Portillo’s craveable Chicago-style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Chocolate Cake and more. Perfect for gatherings of eight to 20 people, guests can choose from a variety of meal kits that include all of the ingredients to enjoy its most iconic menu offerings from the comfort of home. Start your order today HERE.

For additional information on Portillo’s holiday gift assortment, meal solutions, pricing or to place orders, visit Portillos.com/holiday or follow Portillo’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S HOT DOGS

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include restaurants in more than 60 locations across several states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

