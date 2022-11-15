Biz2Credit’s Annual Small Business Industry Study Finds Information Technology Companies Are Ahead in Most Financial Measures

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published by Biz2Credit that analyzed 2021 industry trends among small businesses, finds that Information Technology (IT) firms had the highest average revenue ($955,793), the best credit score (658), and received the highest average amount of financing ($131,743) when they sought credit.

The Retail Industry had the largest percentage (27.7%) of all funding issued to small businesses included in the study, while the most startups were in the Transportation & Warehousing industry (lowest amount of time in business on average).

Biz2Credit, a leading online funding provider to small businesses, analyzed the financial performance of over 30,000 applications submitted through the company’s online funding platform from January 2021 to December 2021 for its 2022 Top Small Business Industries Report.

The analysis examined the following metrics: Annual Revenue, Loan Approval Rates, Funded Amounts, Business Owners’ Credit Scores, and Age of Business.

Key Findings of the study include:

The sector with the highest average funding amount was Information Technology (IT) ($131,743), followed by Wholesale Trade ($107,576), Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting ($94,333), Manufacturing ($83,700) and Administrative Support, Waste Management & Remediation Services ($67,801).

“Demand for IT services continues to boom as more and more companies arrange for remote working in the aftermath of the pandemic,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit and one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance.

“IT companies saw the highest average approval rates for financing requests. Although these companies did well overall, their clients are often larger firms that take longer to pay outside vendors. Thus, they wind up borrowing money to manage their available cash month to month,” Arora added.

Top 5 Industries: Average Annual Revenue Rank Industry 2021​ study 2022 study % Change 1 Information Technology $943,778 $955,793 1.3% 2 Manufacturing $941,815 $947,662 0.6% 3 Wholesale Trade $937,720 $886,834 -5.4% 4 Retail Trade $803,973 $808,598 0.6% 5 Accommodation and Food Services $730,492 $725,243 -0.7%





Top 5 Industries: Average Funded Amount Rank Industry 2021​ study 2022 study % Change 1 Information Technology (IT) $124,477 $131,743 6% 2 Wholesale Trade $114,256 $107,576 -6% 3 Manufacturing $85,257 $83,700 -2% 4 Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation $52,413 $67,801 29% 5 Retail Trade $81,966 $67,031 -18%





Top 5 Industries: Approval Rates by Industry Rank Industry Approval rate 1 Information Technology (IT) 41% 2 Accommodation/Food Services 38% 3 Health Care/Social Assistance 38% 4 Manufacturing 36% 5 Retail Trade 34%





Top 5 Industries: Credit Score Rank Industry 2021​ study 2022 study Change 1 Information Technology (IT) 665 658 -7 2 Real Estate and Rental Leasing 662 648 -14 3 Manufacturing 647 645 -2 4 Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 647 633 -14 5 Wholesale Trade 649 629 -20





Top 5 Industries: Age of Business (in Years) Rank Industry Age of Business 1 Transportation and Warehousing 3.9 2 Public Administration 4.6 3 Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation 4.8 4 Other Services (except Public Administration) 4.8 5 Retail Trade 5.1

Methodology

Biz2Credit, a leading online funding provider to small businesses, analyzed the financial performance of over 30,000 applications submitted through the company’s online funding platform from January 2021 to December 2021. All companies included in the Biz2Credit study have less than 250 employees and less than $10 million in annual revenues. The report covers small businesses across the country, from start-ups to established companies. In addition, this year’s report analyzed lending data based on the Small Business Administration’s database. The objective of the study is to identify the top industries for small businesses during the preceding year and to measure the performance of businesses based on their industry affiliation.

The report covers industries based on the NAICS classification system, including the following:

Accommodation and Food Service: Restaurants and bars, caterers, hotels, motels, others. Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting: Farms, ranches, dairies, greenhouses, nurseries, orchards, or hatcheries. Business and Professional Services: Accounting and tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll services, as well as legal, marketing, and design services. Healthcare: General medical services, doctor’s offices, dentist’s offices, visiting nurse services, residential care facilities, physical therapist offices, mental health clinics. Information Technology (IT): Software developers, software consultants, high technology staffing firms. Manufacturing: Companies involved in the manufacture of both durable and non-durable goods. Personal Services: Salons, gyms, dance and yoga studios, laundry and dry cleaning, landscaping, cleaning services, and others. Retail Trade: Brick-and-mortar stores, ecommerce companies, clothing and fashion, florists, grocery stores, pharmacies, home furnishings, and others. Wholesale Trade: Food distributors, wholesale grocers, distributors of various durable goods.





About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $7 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers.