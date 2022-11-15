Corporate and Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Increase in October

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for October 2022. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a monthly increase in request volume for new corporate and municipal identifiers.



North American corporate requests totaled 6,017 in October, which is up 16.3% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests are up 2.7%. October volumes were driven by a 22.4% increase in requests for short-term certificates of deposit (CDs) and a 20.4% increase in requests for long-term CD identifiers. On a year-over-year basis, CUSIP request volume for short-term CDs is up 219.1% and request volume for long-term CDs is up 59.4%. U.S. corporate equity requests also rose 5.7% and U.S. corporate debt requests rose 8.2% this month.

Municipal request volume increased in October, reversing a three-month trend in declining CUSIP request volume. The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 3.6% versus September totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were down 21.0%. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 118 new CUSIP requests in October, followed by New Jersey with 82 and New York with 77.

“As we head into the third quarter in an environment of steadily rising interest rates and persistent economic uncertainty, issuers are continuing to tap into the debt and equity markets with a steady stream of new CUSIP requests,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “Of course, the big beneficiary of the current macroeconomic trend has been the CD market, where short-term CD volumes are up over 219% and longer-term CD volumes are up over 59% so far this year.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs fell 5.2% in October while international debt CUSIP requests fell 15.1%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests were down 35.8% and international debt CUSIP requests were down 40.0%. Private placement number orders fell 43.1% on a monthly basis. Syndicated loan requests were down 2.6% on a monthly basis.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for October, click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through October 2022:

Asset Class 2022 YTD 2021 YTD YOY Change CDs < 1-year Maturity 4,914 1,540 219.1 % CDs > 1-year Maturity 5,751 3,609 59.4 % Private Placement Securities 3,756 3,159 18.9 % U.S. Corporate Debt 12,462 13,054 -4.5 % Canada Corporate Debt & Equity 4,253 4,982 -14.6 % Syndicated Loans 2,048 2,480 -17.4 % Short-Term Municipal Notes 764 860 -11.2 % Long-Term Municipal Notes 463 579 -20.0 % Municipal Bonds 8,569 11,337 -24.4 % U.S. Corporate Equity 8,870 12,101 -26.7 % International Debt 2,979 4,963 -40.0 % International Equity

1,491 2,324 -35.8 %





