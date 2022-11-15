NOBLIS NAMED CYBER GOVERNMENT CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR AT CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT

Reston, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis is honored to be named the Cyber Government Contractor of the Year in the “Over $50M in Revenue” category by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). The award acknowledges companies for their “dedication, innovation and ability to advance cybersecurity technology and anticipate the threat of future cybercrimes.”

“Noblis is thrilled to be recognized for work that is the heart of our mission,” said Mile Corrigan, Noblis’ president and CEO. “We value our partnership with NVTC and the opportunity it provides to share ideas with the best of the technology community.”

NVTC announced the award last month during their annual Cybersecurity Summit. “NVTC is proud to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the organizations and leaders who are innovating and mitigating risks across the National Capital Region,” said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. “The work of our winners, including Noblis, protects our schools, workplaces and national infrastructures against cyber vulnerabilities and attacks.”

“Our commitment to the nation’s safety and security is an essential part of what drives us,” said Chris Barnett, Noblis’ chief technology officer. “From automated continuous monitoring solutions to end-to-end data analytics, this award really salutes our multi-disciplinary teams who create the next-gen cyber tools and techniques for agency missions.”

ABOUT NOBLIS

For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. Together with our subsidiaries, we work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.