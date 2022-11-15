Verizon Frontline, N.C. first responders complete search and rescue exercise

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently completed a two-day wilderness search and rescue (SAR) training exercise alongside first responders from more than 30 North Carolina public safety organizations.



The exercise was held in a remote portion of North Carolina’s 2,208-acre Jones Lake State Park and was designed to help participants improve their response in K-9 and drone usage and land navigation in an austere environment. During the exercise, participants faced scenarios meant to simulate obstacles first responders encounter during real-world search and rescue operations.



The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team was invited to participate in the exercise by CrisisTec, the training and consulting firm that facilitated the exercise, and deployed Verizon Frontline solutions - including a Satellite Picocell on a Trailer (SPOT) - to provide wireless connectivity to the exercise’s incident command staff and mission-critical communications to exercise participants.



In addition to delivering connectivity, voice and data solutions, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed a drone to help provide enhanced situational awareness during the training.



This support was delivered by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team at no cost to local agencies and represented the latest example of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government agencies.



Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique and evolving needs.



The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

