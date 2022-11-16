Holding(s) in Company

| Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02J6398
Issuer Name
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
City of registered office (if applicable)
München
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Deutschland
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
MR Beteiligungen UK AG & Co. KG (formerly MR Beteiligungen 16. GmbH)GrünwaldGermany

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Nov-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Nov-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached1.7650000.0000001.7650005297781
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.9900000.0000004.990000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02J63985297781 1.765000 
Sub Total 8.A52977811.765000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MünchenMR Beteiligungen AG   
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MünchenMR Beteiligungen UK AG & Co. KG1.765000 1.765000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
15-Nov-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Munich, Germany