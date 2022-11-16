Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) Surpasses $2 Billion in Assets

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs is pleased to announce its actively-managed Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSE Arca: DIVO) has surpassed $2 billion in assets under management. DIVO invests in a portfolio of high-quality large-cap companies with a history of dividend and earnings growth while utilizing a tactical covered call strategy on individual stocks. DIVO’s current distribution rate is 4.72%, and the 30-day SEC yield is 1.90% (as of 10/31/22). Distributions from the Fund are made on a monthly basis. DIVO also has a 5-star Morningstar™ rating based on risk-adjusted return among 78 funds in the Derivative Income category (for the overall and 3-year periods), and among 56 funds for the 5-year period (as of 10/31/22). Click here for DIVO’s prospectus. Also, please visit DIVO’s website for more information.



“In spite of market volatility, inflationary pressures and a rising rate environment, DIVO’s high-quality US equity portfolio has proven itself a worthy addition for investors seeking to boost income while managing their overall portfolio risk,” said Christian Magoon, founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We are pleased to see DIVO achieve this AUM milestone and appreciate the investment discipline and consistency of the portfolio management team at Capital Wealth Planning.”

DIVO is strategically designed to offer high levels of total return on a risk-adjusted basis. The fund is actively managed by the ETF Sub-Adviser, Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (CWP).

“For those investors who are looking for growth and income, DIVO presents an appealing option as it seeks to generate income, which is comprised of 2-3% from dividend income and 2-4% from covered call premiums,” says Kevin Simpson, Chief Investment Officer and Founder of Capital Wealth Planning, LLC.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $3.6 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 10/31/2022). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency, and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies.

About Capital Wealth Planning

Capital Wealth Planning is a fee-only Investment Advisory Firm based in Naples, Florida. The firm has been building and managing proprietary income-oriented portfolios since 2005. CWP exists at the forefront of implementing covered call strategies with their ETF Income Portfolio, Enhanced Dividend Portfolio and Covered Call Overlay Service. The methodologies are designed to enhance risk-adjusted returns and offer portfolio hedging while delivering monthly cash-flow.

All data as of 10/31/2022. Click here for DIVO’s prospectus.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved. Covered call risk is the risk that the Fund will forgo, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the sum of the premium and the strike price of the call, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline. The Fund may invest in mid-capitalization companies. This may cause the Fund to be more vulnerable to adverse general market or economic developments because such securities may be less liquid and subject to greater price volatility than those of larger, more established companies. Because the Fund is non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund, changes in the market value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in Share price than would occur in a diversified fund.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

© 2022 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) Fund received 5 stars among 78 funds in the Derivative Income category for the overall, 3-year, and 56 funds for the 5-year periods ending 10/31/22.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. Capital Wealth Planning, LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC each serve as investment sub-advisers to the Fund.



Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.