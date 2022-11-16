NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

Data Center revenue of $3.83 billion, up 31% from a year ago



Quarterly return to shareholders of $3.75 billion

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the third quarter ended October 30, 2022, of $5.93 billion, down 17% from a year ago and down 12% from the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.27, down 72% from a year ago and up 4% from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.58, down 50% from a year ago and up 14% from the previous quarter.

“We are quickly adapting to the macro environment, correcting inventory levels and paving the way for new products,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“The ramp of our new platforms ― Ada Lovelace RTX graphics, Hopper AI computing, BlueField and Quantum networking, Orin for autonomous vehicles and robotics, and Omniverse ― is off to a great start and forms the foundation of our next phase of growth.

“NVIDIA’s pioneering work in accelerated computing is more vital than ever. Limited by physics, general purpose computing has slowed to a crawl, just as AI demands more computing. Accelerated computing lets companies achieve orders-of-magnitude increases in productivity while saving money and the environment,” he said.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, NVIDIA returned to shareholders $3.75 billion in share repurchases and cash dividends, bringing the return in the first three quarters to $9.29 billion. As of October 30, 2022, the company had $8.28 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization through December 2023.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on December 22, 2022, to all shareholders of record on December 1, 2022.



Q3 Fiscal 2023 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q3 FY23 Q2 FY23 Q3 FY22 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $5,931 $6,704 $7,103 Down 12% Down 17% Gross margin 53.6 % 43.5 % 65.2 % Up 10.1 pts Down 11.6 pts Operating expenses $2,576 $2,416 $1,960 Up 7% Up 31% Operating income $601 $499 $2,671 Up 20% Down 77% Net income $680 $656 $2,464 Up 4% Down 72% Diluted earnings per share $0.27 $0.26 $0.97 Up 4% Down 72%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q3 FY23 Q2 FY23 Q3 FY22 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $5,931 $6,704 $7,103 Down 12% Down 17% Gross margin 56.1 % 45.9 % 67.0 % Up 10.2 pts Down 10.9 pts Operating expenses $1,793 $1,749 $1,375 Up 3% Up 30% Operating income $1,536 $1,325 $3,386 Up 16% Down 55% Net income $1,456 $1,292 $2,973 Up 13% Down 51% Diluted earnings per share $0.58 $0.51 $1.17 Up 14% Down 50%

Outlook

NVIDIA’s outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $6.00 billion, plus or minus 2%.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 63.2% and 66.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.56 billion and $1.78 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $40 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 9.0%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.



Highlights

NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Data Center

Gaming

Third-quarter revenue was $1.57 billion, down 51% from a year ago and down 23% from the previous quarter.

Launched GeForce RTX™ 4090 , the first Ada Lovelace architecture GPU for gamers and creators, which quickly sold out in many locations. Sales began today of the RTX 4080.

, the first Ada Lovelace architecture GPU for gamers and creators, which quickly sold out in many locations. Sales began today of the RTX 4080. Introduced NVIDIA DLSS 3, an AI-powered performance multiplier for a new era of NVIDIA RTX™ neural rendering. More than 240 DLSS games and applications are now available, and 35 have announced support for DLSS 3, including Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077 and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

an AI-powered performance multiplier for a new era of NVIDIA RTX™ neural rendering. More than 240 DLSS games and applications are now available, and 35 have announced support for DLSS 3, including Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077 and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Shipped 37 new RTX games and apps, pushing up the total available to more than 360.

Expanded the GeForce NOW™ library with 85+ games, bringing the total available games to 1,400+.



Professional Visualization

Third-quarter revenue was $200 million, down 65% from a year ago and down 60% from the previous quarter.

Introduced NVIDIA Omniverse™ Cloud, the company’s first software- and infrastructure-as-a-service offering, with a comprehensive suite of cloud services for artists, developers and enterprise teams to access metaverse applications.

Automotive and Embedded

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at https://investor.nvidia.com/.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, https://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude acquisition termination costs, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, contributions, IP-related costs, legal settlement costs, restructuring costs, gains and losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, the associated tax impact of these items where applicable and domestication tax benefit. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.



Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: NVIDIA quickly adapting to the macro environment, correcting inventory levels and paving the way for new products; the ramp of NVIDIA’s new platforms forming the foundation of NVIDIA’s next phase of growth; NVIDIA’s pioneering work in accelerated computing being more vital than ever; AI demanding more computing; accelerated computing letting companies achieve orders-of-magnitude increases in productivity while saving money and the environment; NVIDIA’s next quarterly cash dividend; NVIDIA’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023; NVIDIA’s expected tax rates for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023; the benefits, impact, performance, and availabilities of our products and technologies; NVIDIA H100 and Quantum-2 systems being broadly adopted; the multi-year collaboration with Microsoft to help enterprises train, deploy and scale AI, including state-of-the-art models; the multi-year partnership with Oracle to bring NVIDIA’s full accelerated computing stack to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure; the partnership with Nuance Communications to bring AI-based diagnostic tools to clinical radiologists; Rescale integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise into its HPC-as-a-service offering; NVIDIA NeMo LLM and NVIDIA BioNeMo LLM enabling developers to easily adapt LLMs and deploy customized AI applications for content generation, text summarization, protein structure, biomolecular property predictions, and more; the second generation of NVIDIA OVX enabling the creation of 3D worlds with groundbreaking real-time graphics, AI and digital-twin simulation capabilities; the new data center solution delivering zero-trust security optimized for VMware vSphere 8 combining Dell PowerEdge servers with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software; NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud providing a comprehensive suite of cloud services for artists, developers and enterprise teams to access metaverse applications; ZEEKR integrating NVIDIA DRIVE Thor into electric vehicles in 2025; Hozon Auto’s Neta brand building future electric vehicles on the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin platform, enabling automated driving and intelligent features; new DRIVE IX ecosystem partners building on the company’s open AI cockpit software stack to deliver interactive features for vehicles; and the Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules delivering up to 80x the performance over the prior generation for entry-level edge AI and robotics are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, October 31, October 30, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 5,931 $ 7,103 $ 20,923 $ 19,271 Cost of revenue 2,754 2,472 9,400 6,795 Gross profit 3,177 4,631 11,523 12,476 Operating expenses Research and development 1,945 1,403 5,387 3,802 Sales, general and administrative 631 557 1,815 1,603 Acquisition termination cost - - 1,353 - Total operating expenses 2,576 1,960 8,555 5,405 Income from operations 601 2,671 2,968 7,071 Interest income 88 7 152 20 Interest expense (65 ) (62 ) (198 ) (175 ) Other, net (11 ) 22 (29 ) 160 Other income (expense), net 12 (33 ) (75 ) 5 Income before income tax 613 2,638 2,893 7,076 Income tax expense (benefit) (67 ) 174 (61 ) 327 Net income $ 680 $ 2,464 $ 2,954 $ 6,749 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.99 $ 1.18 $ 2.71 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.97 $ 1.17 $ 2.67 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 2,483 2,499 2,495 2,493 Diluted 2,499 2,538 2,517 2,532





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) October 30, January 30, 2022 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 13,143 $ 21,208 Accounts receivable, net 4,908 4,650 Inventories 4,454 2,605 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 718 366 Total current assets 23,223 28,829 Property and equipment, net 3,774 2,778 Operating lease assets 927 829 Goodwill 4,372 4,349 Intangible assets, net 1,850 2,339 Deferred income tax assets 2,762 1,222 Other assets 3,580 3,841 Total assets $ 40,488 $ 44,187 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,491 $ 1,783 Accrued and other current liabilities 4,115 2,552 Short-term debt 1,249 - Total current liabilities 6,855 4,335 Long-term debt 9,701 10,946 Long-term operating lease liabilities 798 741 Other long-term liabilities 1,785 1,553 Total liabilities 19,139 17,575 Shareholders' equity 21,349 26,612 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 40,488 $ 44,187





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, October 31, October 30, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 680 $ 2,464 $ 2,954 $ 6,749 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 745 559 1,971 1,453 Depreciation and amortization 406 298 1,118 865 Losses (gains) on investments in non affiliates, net 11 (21 ) 35 (152 ) Deferred income taxes (532 ) (20 ) (1,517 ) (182 ) Acquisition termination cost - - 1,353 - Other (45 ) 10 (27 ) 25 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 410 (366 ) (258 ) (1,523 ) Inventories (563 ) (118 ) (1,848 ) (400 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 247 (1,575 ) (1,307 ) (1,557 ) Accounts payable (917 ) 141 (358 ) 385 Accrued and other current liabilities (92 ) (8 ) 1,175 159 Other long-term liabilities 42 155 102 253 Net cash provided by operating activities 392 1,519 3,393 6,075 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 5,809 2,545 16,792 7,780 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 75 211 1,806 916 Purchases of marketable securities (2,188 ) (6,752 ) (9,764 ) (16,020 ) Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (530 ) (221 ) (1,324 ) (703 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (203 ) (49 ) (203 ) Investments and other, net (18 ) (18 ) (83 ) (14 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,148 (4,438 ) 7,378 (8,244 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans 143 149 349 277 Payments related to repurchases of common stock (3,485 ) - (8,826 ) - Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (294 ) (440 ) (1,131 ) (1,282 ) Dividends paid (100 ) (100 ) (300 ) (298 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (18 ) (22 ) (54 ) (62 ) Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs - (8 ) - 4,977 Repayment of debt - (1,000 ) - (1,000 ) Other 1 - 1 (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,753 ) (1,421 ) (9,961 ) 2,610 Change in cash and cash equivalents (213 ) (4,340 ) 810 441 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,013 5,628 1,990 847 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,800 $ 1,288 $ 2,800 $ 1,288





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, July 31, October 31, October 30, October 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 3,177 $ 2,915 $ 4,631 $ 11,523 $ 12,476 GAAP gross margin 53.6 % 43.5 % 65.2 % 55.1 % 64.7 % Acquisition-related and other costs (A) 120 121 86 335 258 Stock-based compensation expense (B) 32 38 44 108 102 IP-related costs - - - - 8 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 3,329 $ 3,074 $ 4,761 $ 11,966 $ 12,844 Non-GAAP gross margin 56.1 % 45.9 % 67.0 % 57.2 % 66.6 % GAAP operating expenses $ 2,576 $ 2,416 $ 1,960 $ 8,555 $ 5,405 Stock-based compensation expense (B) (713 ) (611 ) (515 ) (1,863 ) (1,351 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (A) (54 ) (54 ) (70 ) (164 ) (224 ) Restructuring costs (C) (16 ) - - (16 ) - Contributions - (2 ) - (2 ) - Acquisition termination cost - - - (1,353 ) - Legal settlement costs - - - (7 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,793 $ 1,749 $ 1,375 $ 5,150 $ 3,830 GAAP income from operations $ 601 $ 499 $ 2,671 $ 2,968 $ 7,071 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 935 826 715 3,848 1,943 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,536 $ 1,325 $ 3,386 $ 6,816 $ 9,014 GAAP other income (expense), net $ 12 $ (24 ) $ (33 ) $ (75 ) $ 5 (Gains) losses from non-affiliated investments 11 7 (20 ) 36 (153 ) Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 1 1 3 3 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ 24 $ (16 ) $ (52 ) $ (36 ) $ (145 ) GAAP net income $ 680 $ 656 $ 2,464 $ 2,954 $ 6,749 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 947 833 696 3,887 1,793 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (D) (171 ) (197 ) (187 ) (649 ) (381 ) Domestication tax adjustments - - - - (252 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,456 $ 1,292 $ 2,973 $ 6,192 $ 7,909 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.97 $ 1.17 $ 2.67 Non-GAAP $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 1.17 $ 2.46 $ 3.12 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 2,499 2,516 2,538 2,517 2,532 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 392 $ 1,271 $ 1,519 $ 3,393 $ 6,075 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (530 ) (432 ) (221 ) (1,324 ) (703 ) Principal payments on property and equipment (18 ) (15 ) (22 ) (54 ) (62 ) Free cash flow $ (156 ) $ 824 $ 1,276 $ 2,015 $ 5,310 (A) Acquisition-related and other costs are comprised of amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges and are included in the following line items: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, July 31, October 31, October 30, October 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 120 $ 121 $ 86 $ 335 $ 258 Research and development $ 10 $ 10 $ 7 $ 29 $ 10 Sales, general and administrative $ 44 $ 44 $ 63 $ 135 $ 214 (B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, July 31, October 31, October 30, October 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 32 $ 38 $ 44 $ 108 $ 102 Research and development $ 530 $ 452 $ 363 $ 1,365 $ 935 Sales, general and administrative $ 183 $ 159 $ 152 $ 498 $ 416 (C) Costs related to Russia branch office closure. (D) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).



